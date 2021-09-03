High school football: Big plays lift Orange County over Culpeper County

"It was actually the same play I scored the 70-yard touchdown on, only we ran it to the left," Poirier said of the final scoring play. "[Culpeper] was able to get some penetration, so I rolled back to my right and saw Sheldon standing wide open in the end zone."

Poirier finished the night with a team-high 150 yards rushing on 16 carries and completed 12 of 18 passes for 63 yards.

In between Poirier's heroics, Chiles went to work. The junior sacked Blue Devils QB Bennett Sutherland for a huge 12-yard loss midway through the fourth period, forcing CCHS to punt. That punt traveled just 18 yards, giving OCHS possession at the Blue Devils' 39. Four plays later, Chiles scampered for a 5-yard TD that gave the Hornets a 13-7 edge.

"I knew [Sutherland] likes to roll out from what I've watched of him," said Chiles, a first-team all-Jefferson District selection at linebacker last season. "I was able to shed a block and get to him for that sack, which proved to be huge in setting us up with good field position."