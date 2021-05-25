High school football: Hatfield leaving Eastern View to become new head coach at Battlefield

“I’ve cherished being able to compete against Greg,” said longtime Courtland head coach J.C. Hall, whose 6–4 career record against Eastern View makes him one of the few people who can claim success against Hatfield’s teams. “It was always two good friends going at it in a knock-down, drag-out battle for two hours. You had to show up ready to battle, because his teams were well-coached and very physical on both sides of the ball.”

Looking back, Hatfield said those matchups with the Cougars are among a handful of memories that stand out the most to him when looking back on his time with the Cyclones.

“We had some tremendous battles with Courtland, Chancellor and Sherando, to name just a few,” he remembered. “I’ll also never forget beating Louisa in the ‘Miracle at Mineral’ in the 2018 regional semifinals, which led to us eventually winning our first regional championship the following week against a great Dinwiddie team. We had some great ones against them over the years as well.”