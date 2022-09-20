High school football player of the week: Saint Michael's Melvin Spriggs rose to a big occasion

As Saint Michael’s football team took the field for Friday’s game at Paul VI, coach Hugh Brown made a point of calling out his star player, senior Melvin Spriggs.

“They have an enrollment of 1,100. We have an enrollment of less than 80,” Brown said. “I told him, ‘This is our moment. This is our chance to show who we are.’

“I’d been challenging him all week. And the first play, he goes 65 yards.”

That was just a taste of what was to come, as Spriggs dominated in the Warriors’ 25–13 victory over a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference squad that had won its first two games by a combined 83–21.

Spriggs, The Free Lance-Star’s player of the week. was credited with 256 yards rushing (and two touchdowns) on 17 carries, along with two receptions for 49 yards. On defense, he had two sacks among his 11 tackles.

“When coach told me it was my game, I just did what I had to do,” Spriggs said.

Spriggs has been a major part of the Warriors’ program for almost as long as Brown, who established the team in 2017. He was named to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association all-state team as a freshman nose tackle in 2019, when Saint Michael won the VISAA Division III state championship.

Each year since, his role has grown. The 6-foot-2, 222-pound senior “never comes off the field, and he plays at such a high level,” according to Brown.

“With the program, we’ve become a meaner team, one that people fear,” Spriggs said. “That’s what I like.”

The Warriors position Spriggs all over their defensive line to use his speed and strength to take advantage of matchups.

Said Brown: “He’s evolved into such an intelligent player. We can put him at defensive end, in the interior of the line, at outside linebacker, inside linebacker. ... We could even put him at safety if we had to. There’s not a position that he couldn’t play on that side of the ball.”

Because of Spriggs’ heavy load, Brown tries not to overburden him on offense. Still, he had 19 touches on Friday and admitted; “I was definitely more sore than usual” after the game.

Fortunately for Spriggs and the Warriors (3–1), they have next weekend off before their next game, Oct. 1 at home against Bishop O’Connell. That will allow Spriggs and two of his teammates, senior offensive tackle Guan Price and junior defensive back Michael Matthews-Canty, to attend Virginia Tech’s home game against West Virginia Thursday night.

Spriggs is beginning to show up on college recruiters’ radar, and Brown said he is working diligently to ensure that he’ll be academically eligible. Spriggs said Southern University in Baton Rouge, La. is his preferred college destination, but “it doesn’t matter where I go, as long as I get to the next level.”

Said Brown: “Is he a Power 5 (conference) guy? Yes, he is.”

He’s apparently gaining admirers by the week. On Friday’s jubilant bus ride home from Chantilly, Brown received a phone call from Paul VI coach Michael Grandizio.

“He said, ‘Man, that No. 4 (Spriggs) was a lot better than we thought,’ “ Brown said. “I said thanks, but I had to wonder what film he was watching. (Spriggs) is always the best guy on the field.”

HONORABLE MENTION

Johned Benton, Spotsylvania: 156 rushing yards, one TD vs. Stafford.

Daniel Coles, Brooke Point: 185 passing yards, 68 rushing yards, three TD passes vs. Eastern View.

Savion Hiter, Louisa RB: 147 rushing yards, three TDs vs. Fluvanna.

Aiden McConnell, Stafford QB: 247 yards passing, 48 yards rushing, two TDs vs. Spotsylvania.

Christian Simpson, Orange RB: 184 rushing yards, two TDs vs. Harrisonburg.

Tanner Triplett, Riverbend QB: 11 for 11 passing, 292 yards, three TDs vs. Courtland.

Mekhai White, King George WR: 160 yards receiving, TD vs. Westmoreland.