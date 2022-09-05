High school football player of the week: Versatile Joacin leads Caroline's resurgence

Gerard Johnson knows a little about what makes a good running back, having played the position himself at Old Dominion and Norfolk State universities.

So even though Caroline’s first-year football coach had envisioned Vladimir Joacin at wide receiver during the preseason, he had a hunch that his sophomore might be carrying a substantial portion of the load.

“I knew we would use him at running back once we got to 7-on-7s,” Johnson said. “It’s great to see him use his athleticism a little bit more. We have the ability to move him around. We had penciled him in at receiver, but we thought he would get the same amount of carries as our starting running back.”

Joacin has made the most of his chances over the season’s first two weeks. After rushing for 112 yards and a touchdown in Caroline’s opening 14–13 loss at J.R. Tucker, he posted 198 yards and four scores last Friday as the Cavaliers routed George Wythe 61–0.

That effort not only helped Caroline snap a 22-game losing streak that dated to 2019, it earned Joacin Free Lance-Star player of the week honors.

Joacin bounced between the Cavaliers’ varsity and junior varsity programs last year, but then joined veteran coach Sansberry Harvey’s track program in the spring, and benefitted from the experience.

“I definitely feel sprinting was a big help, and throwing the shot put helped my strength,” he said.

At 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Joacin is “an explosive downhill guy,” according to Johnson. “I don’t foresee him doing a lot of dancing. He’s not going to make a lot of spin moves. He gets downhill, and you tend to see a lot of (defenders) shy away from him.”

Because he also sees some time on defense at linebacker, and after he carried 24 times in the opener, the Cavaliers didn’t start Joacin on offense against George Wythe. Javoun Morris started at running back and scored three rushing touchdowns.

Joacin took over in the second half, scoring all four of his TDs on runs or 5, 22, 26 and 31 yards against a tiring George Wythe defense.

“He took a couple of hits (against Tucker), so we wanted to work him back slowly,” Johnson said. “He came out of it a lot sharper than we expected to be. We figured there’s no need to stop (getting him the ball) if he’s getting at it.”

With an area-high 310 yards in two games, Joacin won’t be a secret to the Cavaliers’ upcoming Battlefield District opponents. But Johnson and his staff plan to use the athleticism that prompted them to originally slot Joacin as a receiver to diversify their offense.

“We’re going to try to get him the ball all over the field,” Johnson said. “We’re going to line him up in the slot, and even on the outside.

“I didn’t expect him to be this explosive this early. But like a lot of our kids, he has exceeded expectations.”

Joacin and the Cavaliers have a bye this Friday before hosting defending VHSL Class 2 champion King William on Oct. 16. They’ll then try to snap a 17-game Battlefield District losing streak the following Friday against Culpeper.

Said Joacin: “I think we’re proving that we’re definitely someone to look out for.”

HONORABLE MENTION

Johned Benton, Spotsylvania RB: 208 rushing yards, two TDs vs. Fluvanna.

Bryce Caldwell, James Monroe QB: Three TD passes, one TD run vs. Charlottesville.

Dyzier Carter, Louisa WR/DB: Two TD receptions, interception vs. Courtland.

Jeremyah Carter, Chancellor DB: Two interceptions, TD

vs. Stafford.

Jaden Fair, Mountain View WR: Two TD receptions

vs. Gar-Field.

Donte Hawthorne, Colonial Forge RB: 128 rushing yards, TD vs. Tuscaorora.

Savion Hiter, Louisa RB: 113 rushing yards, two TDs

vs. Courtland.

Drake Morris, Fredericksburg Christian QB: Five TD passes vs. Norfolk Christian.

Christian Simpson, 174 all-purpose yards, two TDs

vs. Culpeper.

Tyson Taylor, James Monroe WR: 124 receiving yards, two TDs vs. Charlottesville.

Dwayne Wells, Orange RB/DB: Three rushing TDs, interception return TD vs. Culpeper.