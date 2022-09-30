Black–Hawks quarterback Daniel Coles (center) tries to evade Bears defenders Amir Mateo (left) and MarcAnthony Parker during Friday night’s game at Brooke Point High School. Riverbend went on to win the game 35-23. For a short recap of the game, see B3. For additional information on this game and others in the region Friday night, see fredericksburg.com.
High school football: Stand-alone gamer art
- Peter Cihelka / The Free Lance–Star
