High school football: Stand-alone gamer art

Riverbend at Brooke Point football

Brooke Point quarterback Daniel Coles (center) tries to evade Riverbend defenders Amir Mateo (left) and Marcanthony Parker at Brooke Point on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

 Pete Cihelka

Black–Hawks quarterback Daniel Coles (center) tries to evade Bears defenders Amir Mateo (left) and MarcAnthony Parker during Friday night’s game at Brooke Point High School. Riverbend went on to win the game 35-23. For a short recap of the game, see B3. For additional information on this game and others in the region Friday night, see fredericksburg.com.

SCHEDULE

Thursday's games

Louisa 59, Monticello 14

West Point 20, Colonial Beach 8

Friday's games

Riverbend XX, Brooke Point XX

Stafford XX, Mountain View XX

Caroline XX, Eastern View XX

Chancellor at Spotsylvania, late

Riverheads at Westmoreland, late

Isle of Wight at Fredericksburg Christian, late

King George at Culpeper, ppd.

Saturday's games

Orange at Albemarle, 2 p.m.

St. Michael at Bishop O'Connell, 2 p.m.

Monday's game

Courtland at James Monroe, 6 p.m.

Highland Springs at Colonial Forge, 6:30 p.m.

