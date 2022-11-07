 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school football update

With heavy rains in Friday's forecast, several local high school football playoff games have been moved up to Thursday.

Colonial Forge's Region 6B quarterfinal game at Battlefield is now scheduled for Thursday, as are a pair of Region 4B quarterfinals (Patrick Henry-Ashland at King George and Eastern View at Hanover) and three Region 3B games: James Monroe at Brentsville, Caroline vs. Armstrong (at Virginia State University) and Culpeper at Warren County.

As of press time, the other area games were still scheduled for Friday.  A decision on Riverbend's home game against Woodgrove is expected by Tuesday morning.

