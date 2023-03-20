COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coach: Jono Rollins

Last season: 11-6-2 (7-5-2 district)

Top returners: Sr. GK Amara Codd, Sr. F Lauren Sanders, Jr. MF Emily Lenhard.

Outlook: New coach Rollins inherits a veteran team that brings back nine starters, including Division I commitments Codd, Sanders and Lenhard.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coach: Brian Foley

Last season: 16-2 (14-0, district champions)

Top returners: Sr. F Ava Kertgate, Sr. F Maci Landel, Sr. D Carla Brimhall, Jr. D Morgan Mesterhazy, Sr. MF Maria Walsh, Sr. D Rose McHugh, Sr. MF Ava Hecker.

Top newcomers: Fr. F Kailey Hill, Fr. F Kaitlyn Shell.

Outlook: Led by Kertgate (35 goals in 2022), a strong senior class will try to go out by defending its district title and making a deep playoff run.

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Tim Fetner

Last season: 16-3 (8-2)

Top returners: Jr. F Avery White, Jr. MF Halie Keller, Jr. D Elizabeth Sielski, Sr. F Lindsey Sweet, Sr. D Anna Donadio, Sr. MF Natalie LaFleur.

Top newcomers: Fr. GK Brenna Raymond, Fr. D Kaitlyn McCain, Jr. D Priscilla Maldonado.

Outlook: The Panthers graduated eight seniors from a team that made its eighth straight district final, but James Madison commitment White should help keep them competitive.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Fernando Ramos

Last season: 9-8-2 (7-6-2)

Top returners: Sr. Rylee Cajohn, Sr. Sydney Clarkson, So. Tamia Nelson, Jr. Hannah Russ, Jr. Anneliese Becker, Jr. Gianna Gomez.

Top newcomers: Fr. Avery Uhle, Fr. Alexis Viers, Fr. Molly Reiten, Fr. Lily Heatherman, Fr. Hannah Leininger.

Outlook: Five talented freshmen hope to crack the lineup and return the rebuilding Wildcats to the top of the district standings.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Joanne Szymanski

Last season: 3-11 (3-10)

Top returners: MF Bella Adams, MF/D Gabby Entizne, F/MF Jasmine Williams, D Tessa Craig, MF Maci McDowell, MF Caitlyn Spencer. D Peyton Winter, D Savannah Learn.

Top newcomers: Fr. Iman Et-Tarhbolouti, Fr. Jane Kulbeth, Fr. Maddison Jellison.

Outlook: Williams, the team’s top scorer as a freshman and sophomore, leads a large returning nucleus. Craig is back to lead the defense after tearing her ACL last year.

RIVERBEND

Coach: Pete Cinalli

Last season: 3-13 (3-9)

Top returners: Sr. D Emmy Mastrokalos, Sr. MF Kylie Meskulas, Sr. GK Olivia Gay, So. MF Kaylee Binns, Sr. D Sarah Marnien.

Top newcomers: Fr. D Sydney Campbell, Fr. MF Angely Bonilla, Fr. MF Brooke Tedesco, Fr. F Carley Brown, Sr. D Kate Freeman.

Outlook: The Bears are young but talented and hope to make noise in a competitive district race.

STAFFORD

Coach: Rebecca Dietz

Last season: 1-10-1

Top returners: Sr. MF Annabelle Harris, Sr. GK Tia Hoffman, Sr. MF Carolina Betancourt-Cardona.

Top newcomers: Jr. D Tristian Yarber.

Outlook: A strong defense is the Indians’ best hope in their quest to move up in the district standings.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Haley Randall-Taylor

Last season: 3-15-1 (1-12-1)

Top returners: So. MF Gracelyn Edwards, Jr. D Audrey Edwards, Jr. D Larkin Shire.

Top newcomers: Fr. MF/D Jaden Puckett.

Outlook: Coming off their first regional appearance, the Cavaliers will try to keep improving behind the Edwards sisters.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Klint Jackson

Last season: 14-5-1 (11-4-2)

Top returners: Sr. MF Lindsay Loar, Sr. MF Dru Simmons, Jr. MF Savannah Dunnivan, So, F Madelyn Franco, Jr. D Rachel Reid, Sr. D Madison Rehberg.

Top newcomers: So. MF Madyson Dodier, Jr. D Bostyn Dodier, MF Kalleigh Garrison, So, GK Meghan Clouser.

Outlook: With 11 sophomores on the roster, the Chargers will be aggressive and figure to improve and contend as the season progresses.

COURTLAND

Coach: Taylor Oehm

Last season: 14-3-1 (13-0-1)

Top returners: Sr. D Alex Hewson, Sr. D Delaney Halloran, Sr. D Sydney Nevitt, Sr. MF Madison Watts, Jr. F Amber Ignudo, Jr. MF/D Macy Shropshire, So. MF Madison Early.

Top newcomers: Jr. D Charlotte Young, So. MF Rylie Levasseur, Fr. MF Judy Bahena, Fr. GK Molly Johnson.

Outlook: A deep group of returning starters has the Cougars optimistic about winning another district title and making a deep postseason run.

CULPEPER

Coach: Courtney Cobb

Last season: 6-11 (6-7)

Top returners: Sr. GK Mya Torres, Sr. MF Sara Dunphy, Sr. D Susannah Masson, Jr. F Deja Richards.

Top newcomers: Jr. MF Maggie Lane, Fr. F Addison Beamer.

Outlook: Beamer leads a talented group of youngsters who could give the Blue Devils a boost as they try to challenge the district’s top teams.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Hannah Guinn

Last season: 9-3-5 (7-2-5)

Top returners: MF Anne Marie Pritchett, D Tamirra Young, F Miranda Sanchez Villareal, F/MF Faith Tingler, D Julianne LaRoasa.

Outlook: The defending district tournament champions bring back first-team all-district performers Pritchett (eight goals) and Young.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Randy Ryan

Last season: 8-8-2 (7-6-2)

KING GEORGE

Coach: Rod Shriver

Last season: 3-13-1 (3-11)

Top returners: Sr. D Samantha Cupka, Sr. MF Anna Shegogue, Jr. F Reyna Cusworth, Jr. MF Summer Jenkins, Jr. MF Taylor Dutko.

Top newcomers: Fr. D Vivian Paterson, Fr. D Cailin Graves, Fr. D Ella Shegogue, Fr. MF Ina Cusworth.

Outlook: The Foxes’ fortunes may rest on the play of a young defensive unit.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Catie Wine

Last season: 4-12-4 (4-9-3)

Top returners: Sr. F/MF Makenzie Robinson, Sr. MF Izzy Robinson, Jr. MF Skyla Ripley, Sr. D Maddy Gray.

Top newcomers: Fr. F Winnie Bell, Fr. MF Ana Blount, Fr. D Paige Franklin.

Outlook: Several talented freshman have joined a team looking to build on last season’s progress.

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

LOUISA

Coach: Allison Prencavage

Last season: 2-14 (1-12)

ORANGE

Coach: Tracy Munger

Last season: 9-7-1 (6-6-1)

Top returners: Sr. F Cloey Wolfrey, Sr. F Maggie Johnson, So. F Taylor Mills, So. F Laney Fayard, So. F Anjolena Crane, Jr. D Mia Shuman, Sr. D Kamryn Rock.

Top newcomers: Sr. Riley Harrington, So. D Camryn Lohr, Jr. GK Keller Hines.

Outlook: With 11 returning players, including most of their offensive attack, the Hornets plan to contend for the Jefferson District title.