High school notebook: Barnwell's transfer waiver granted by VHSL

When Mathias Barnwell and his family decided to transfer from Spotsylvania High School to Riverbend without a family move, there was doubt if he’d be eligible.

The Virginia High School League requires players that typically elect to do so to sit out 365 days before they can participate in a sport.

But waivers can be granted by the VHSL as long as the school board or division superintendent transfers the student within the same division because of their welfare—not for athletic reasons.

Barnwell was granted that waiver earlier this week and he’ll suit up for Riverbend if the shortened season is played beginning Feb. 22.

Keith Wolfe, the Spotsylvania County Executive Director of Secondary Education and Leadership, informed Barnwell’s mother that Superintendent Scott Baker approved his eligibility to compete with Riverbend immediately.

Barnwell also played basketball for the Knights and the 6-foot-6, 240-pound center is expected to join Bears’ hoops team when their season tips off in December.

However, the gridiron is where Barnwell picked up the nickname “Mega.” The Penn State commit is rated the No. 1 tight in Virginia for the Class of 2023 by recruiting analyst Tom Lemming and the No. 2 prospect at his position in the nation.

He was named first-team all-Battlefield District and second-team All-Area in 2019 after he hauled in three touchdown catches and five two-point conversions in the Knights’ run-heavy single-wing offense.

