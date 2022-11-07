High school playoff pairings

FIELD HOCKEY
VHSL CLASS 6
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Kellam at Colonial Forge, 1
Patriot at Western Branch
South Lakes at Fairfax
Robinson at Yorktown
VHSL CLASS 5
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Stafford at Midlothian, 6
Godwin at Independence
Gloucester at Frank Cox
First Colonial at Nansemond River
VHSL CLASS 4
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Fauquier at Courtland, 6
Chancellor at Loudoun Valley, 6
Grafton at Great Bridge
Powhatan at Atlee
VHSL CLASS 3
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Lakeland at James Monroe, 6
York at Meridian, 6
Monticello at Poquoson, 6
Maggie Walker at Tabb
VISAA DIVISION II
Tuesday's quarterfinals
Covenant at Fredericksburg Academy, 3
Foxcroft at Walsingham, 3
Nansemond-Suffolk at Norfolk Collegiate, 4
Hampton Roads at Cape Henry, 4:30
VOLLEYBALL
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s final
Massaponax at Riverside, 6
REGION 4B
Monday’s semifinals
Courtland at King George, 6
Atlee at Hanover, 7
Championship
Semifinal winners