High school playoff pairings

FIELD HOCKEY

VHSL CLASS 6

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Kellam at Colonial Forge, 1

Patriot at Western Branch

South Lakes at Fairfax

Robinson at Yorktown

VHSL CLASS 5

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Stafford at Midlothian, 6

Godwin at Independence

Gloucester at Frank Cox

First Colonial at Nansemond River

VHSL CLASS 4

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Fauquier at Courtland, 6

Chancellor at Loudoun Valley, 6

Grafton at Great Bridge

Powhatan at Atlee

VHSL CLASS 3

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Lakeland at James Monroe, 6

York at Meridian, 6

Monticello at Poquoson, 6

Maggie Walker at Tabb

VISAA DIVISION II

Tuesday's quarterfinals

Covenant at Fredericksburg Academy, 3

Foxcroft at Walsingham, 3

Nansemond-Suffolk at Norfolk Collegiate, 4 

Hampton Roads at Cape Henry, 4:30

VOLLEYBALL

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s final

Massaponax at Riverside, 6

REGION 4B

Monday’s semifinals

Courtland at King George, 6

Atlee at Hanover, 7

Championship

Semifinal winners

