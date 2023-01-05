High school roundup: Gaither scores 19 points, leads Wildcats to second straight victory

Wednesday's Results

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Taleah Gaither scored 19 points and tallied 10 rebounds lead with the Wildcats to a 52-43 victory over Rappahannock on Wednesday night.

Liz Harley scored 12 points and also recorded 10 rebounds.

Mountain View (7-2) will host Colonial Forge on Friday night.

Rappahannock 2 12 5 24 — 43 Mountain View 13 12 9 18 — 52

Rappahannock: Nakiya West 5, Kahler Goodman 4, Regan Dameron 0, Candace Slaw 24, Solai Coleman 2, Leah Medlin 0, Karlee Butler 0, Tamia Graham 0, Rachel Norris 8, Layla Gaines 0. Total: 0 15-31 43.

Mountain View: Laniyah Wright 10, Zahra Lagouit 0, Genesis Betanco 0, Liz Harley 12, Janelle Sargent 3, Christen Steward 0, Hannah Neiss 1, Tiara Bigelow 3, Taleah Gaither 19, Alysia Kelly 2, Lizzy Fleming 1, Molly Ferland 0, Tamia Nelson 1. Total: 4 15-32 52.

Three-pointers: Mountain View 4 (Gaither 2, Sargent 1, Bigelow 1).

Riverbend 63, Courtland 36: Aryauna Brent scored 18 points and recorded seven steals and Nia Henley added 14 points, eight assists and nine steals to help lead the Bears to victory over the Cougars.

Hannah Alexander contributed 10 points and eight rebounds for Riverbend.

Riverbend 19 22 11 11 — 63 Courtland 6 7 8 15 — 36

Riverbend: Riley Baker-Schiel 2, Charlotte Mullinax 1, Aryauna Brent 18, Jazzlyn Fernandez 2, Hannah Alexander 10, Manuyah Alston 7, Olivia Long 4, Nia Henley 14, Lydia Tanner 1, Shardae Williams 5. Total: 2 15-24 63.

Courtland: Zoie Hooks 6, Jay'Lenia Thomas 7, Janay Hill 7, Peyton Heishman 0, Ariyana Maze 13, Kayla Harvin 3, Ami Sillah 0, Juleena Washington 0. Total: 3 3-12 36.

Three-pointers: Riverbend 2 (Brent 2). Courtland 3 (Hooks 1, Hill 1, Harvin 1).

Westmoreland 56, Sussex 25 : Janaya Moore scored 15 points and Laylah Clarke added 14 points to help the Eagles take home the win against Sussex on Wednesday night.

JaNiyah Gaskins also added nine points and Ce'niyah Candia added eight points to the board.

Westmoreland 8 23 13 12 — 56 Sussex 9 6 3 7 — 25

Westmoreland: Ce'niya Candia 8, Sydney Williams 2, Skylah Delaney 0, JaNiyah Gaskins 9, Laylah Clarke 14, Nikaira Dameron 3, Shonasha Brown 3, Janaya Moore 15, Jada Turner 2. Total: 2 3 3-12 56.

Sussex: M. Perry 16, A. Stringfield 0, S. Butler 0, E. Smith 0, N. Crocker 0, D. Silver 2, T. Cypress 2, S. Motton 0, A. Worrell 5.

Three-pointers: Westmoreland 3 (Gaskins 1, Dameron 1, Brown 1). Sussex 3 (Perry 3).

Tuesday's results

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Mountain View 48, Colonial Beach 40: Laniyah Wright score four 3-pointers to help lead the Wildcats to a win over the Drifters on Tuesday.

Liz Harley contributed eight points and eight rebounds, while Taleah Gaither scored 10 points and eight rebounds as well.

Mountain View 11 9 11 15 — 48 Colonial Beach 10 9 8 13 — 40

Mountain View: Laniyah Wright 16, Genesis Betanco 0, Liz Harley 8, Janelle Sargent 2, Tiara Bigelow 3, Taleah Gaither 10, Alysia Kelly 2, Molly Ferland 3, Tamia Nelson 2. Total: 5 11-23 48.

Colonial Beach: K. Daniel 9, A. Druce 0, K. Franks 2, C. Bowler 9, C. Middleton 0, J. McGinniss 4, A. Smith 10, K. Bushrod 0, C. Davis 6. Total: 0 2-13 40.

Three-pointers: Mountain View 5 (Wright 4, Bigelow 1).