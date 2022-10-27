High school roundup: King George tops Courtland for Battlefield crown

King George earns the Battlefield District Championship defeating Courtland 27–25, 25–16, 20–25, 25–18.

Brianna Ellis contributed 29 kills, 20 digs, and four aces, Morgan Bellmer added 26 digs and four aces, Madison Carlile had 22 assists and 10 digs, Mia Cintron eanred 25 assists, Brooke Heim had eight kills and 16 digs and Alexius Cole earned five kills and 10 digs for the Foxes.

Iyana Seargeant led the Cougars with 11 kills and nine digs, and Maddie Smith earned eight kills and five blocks.

King George (23–2) will host the 4B regional quarterfinals on Thursday.

Field Hockey

Fredericksburg Academy 3, Foxcroft 0: Brooke Sims scored a first quarter goal and Charlotte Dreany’s scored twice in the fourth quarter to lead the Falcons over Foxcroft on Thursday night. This victory secured the Falcon in the top seed in next week’s GPAC tournament. The Falcons travel to Highland on Friday to wrap up the regular season.

Stafford 3, Massaponax 0: Camryn Deleva scored one goal in the regional victory for the Indians.

Madison Patton and Coco Wallace each scored one goal and earned one assist in the victory over the Panthers.

James Monroe 6, Charlottesville 0: Kelsey Reviello led the Yellow Jackets with five goals to help secure the Regional Quarterfinal victory.

Sally Beringer scored one goal, Sarah Rigual had two assists, and Lilian Hutcherson contributed one assist.

Colonial Forge 6, Woodbridge 0: Kendall Loescher led the Eagles with one goal and three assists on the road to help secure the victory.

Kaitlyn Shell scored one goal and earned one assist, Evie Detar contributed two asists, and Lexie Kindel, Caroline Stocks, and C’ynna Cannon each scored one goal.

Colonial Forge will face the winner of Battlefield and Hylton on Tuesday.

Briar Woods 3, North Stafford 2, OT: Emily Winter scored the game-tying goal in the third period and then scored the game winner to defeat the Wolverines in overtime.

Allison Casey scored the first goal for North Stafford, assisted by Peyton Winter and Madison Gagnon contributed a goal, assisted by Haley Walsh.

Alexa Miller scored a goal for the Falcons to help earn the regional victory.