GOLF

Courtland 160, James Monroe 188: Landon Perdue and Ethan Hughes scored a 38 to both earn the Medalist honor at Lee's Hill Golf Club and help secure a Cougar victory.

Courtland (160): Landon Perdue 38, Ethan Hughes 38, Lucas Ogden 42, Kellan Perdue 42.

James Monroe (188): Piper Kingsley 45, Nathan Scharf 46, JT Sherman 48, Gia McDermott 49, Blake Morin 49.

Culpeper 172, Liberty 192: Matthew Amos led the Blue Devils shooting a 37 to win his fourth medalist honor of the season and help secure the victory.

Culpeper (172): Matthew Amos 37, Tommy Stallings 39, Brett Richardson 45, Hunter Moore 51, RJ Uribe 52, Cristian Hernandez 58.

Liberty (192): Lliam Collins 44, RC Sturgeon 47, Jackson Carder 50, Travis Ferguson 51, Eli Collins 52, Ben Michnya 58.

FIELD HOCKEY

Courtland 7, Caroline 0: Paige Stevens notched four goals, and Kelsie Ashwood totaled a goal and two assists to help Courtland get a Battlefield District win.

Sydney Fleming added a goal and an assists, with Emma Thompson tallying once for the Cougars. Brianna Walsh and Madison Early each supplied assists.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

FIELD HOCKEY

Mountain View 2, Riverbend 1 (OT): Alivia Boatwright scored the winner and added another during regulation to help Mountain View earn a Commonwealth District win.

Gabrielle Bartels supplied an assists for the Wildcats, who visit Colonial Forge on Tuesday.

Savannah Waite scored off an assist from Emma Houff for Riverbend.

Colonial Forge 3, Massaponax 0: Kaitlyn Shell scored twice and Lexie Kindel once as Colonial Forge picked up a Commonwealth District win.

Kindel, Kate Shoaf and Morgan Mesterhazy doled out assists for the Eagles (2-1, 1-1).

VOLLEYBALL

Colonial Forge 3, Massaponax 1: Kiyah Robinson served eight aces as the Eagles earned a 2520, 19-25, 25-13, 25-11 win in an early-season matchup of two of the Commonwealth District's top teams. Jasmine Williams added eight blocks, Grace Ostvig had nine kills and Julie Comer 26 digs for Colonial Forge, which will compete in this weekend's Richmond Volleyball Club tournament.

Stafford 3, Brooke Point 0: Linea Rouse had six kills, and Bella Brienza added five digs and four aces to help visiting Stafford get a 25-19, 25-23, 25-11 Commonwealth District win.

Caroline 3, Essex 0: Riley Forehand had 12 kills and three aces, and Kayla Veney totaled 17 assists and seven aces to help lead Caroline to a 25-7, 25-13, 25-2 nondistrict win.

Audrey Edwards added four aces and three kills, while Jordyn Wilkerson contributed six kills for the Cavaliers.

Riverbend 3, Mountain View 1: Homestanding Riverbend captured a 25-13, 19-25, 25-15, 2826 Commonwealth District win.

Leaders for Mountain View included Alyssa Kumah with 12 kills; Alaina Corbin with 21 assists, seven digs and four aces; Jayda Moffatt with five kills; and Abby Thompson with seven aces.

The Wildcats (1-2) participate in the VA Showcase Tournament on Saturday in Richmond.

GOLF

Brooke Point 201, North Stafford 202: Will McClellan won medalist honors shooting a 41 at Augustine Golf Club to lead Brooke Point to a Commonwealth District win.

Brooke Point (201): Will McClellan 41, Lexi Halston 53, Michael Craddock 53, Tanner Wagstaff 54.

North Stafford (202): Zach Carter 45, Collin Merk 48, Chris Lucas 53, Ezekiel Johnson 56.