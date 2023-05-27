Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Thursday's games

BOYS' SOCCER

Chancellor 1, Mechanicsville 0 (4-1 shootout): Lucas Owens saved a penalty kick in a scoreless regulation and three more in the shootout as the Chargers advanced to the Region 4B semifinals.

Andy Chrisman, Brandon Portillo, Keenan Parker and Noah Lohr converted their penalty kicks as Chancellor (12-6-1) won its eighth straight regional quarterfinal. The Chargers will host Powhatan on Tuesday.

Mechanicsville keeper Nathan Joly saved two penalty kicks in sudden death overtime but conceded on all four penalties in the shootout.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Brooke Point 4, Patrick Henry 0: Lauren Saunders and Emily Leonard each scored two goals with 1 assist a piece in the 4B Regional quarterfinal win against the Patriots. Brook Point plays Independence away in the semifinals on Tuesday.

TENNIS

McCoy and Emily Wortman lost to Atlee's Hughes and Marina Le 2-6, 3-6 in the regional doubles final.

SOFTBALL

Riverbend 20, Patrick Henry 1: Jocelyn Guhl was 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs, and Roxanne Hensel was 2 for 3 with three RBIs as Riverbend rolled to a Region 5D quarterfinal win.

Ryleigh Livesay and Onnika DeBruhl each finished 2 for 4 with a homer, with Livesay totaling three RBIs as well for the Bears (14-9).

Emily Dameron struck out eight in five innings of work for Riverbend, which visits Woodgrove in Tuesday's semifinals.