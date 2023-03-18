COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coach: John Barton

Last season: 4-14 (2-11 district)

Top returners: Sr. C Madelyn Chambers, Sr. SS Kylah Wrolstad.

Top newcomers: Fr. 1B Adriana Barton, Fr. P Lexi Halston.

Outlook: The Black-Hawks will rely on some freshmen as they try to rebuild.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coach: James Edwards

Last season: 11-10 (6-7)

Top returners: Sr. P/1B Kaci Stephenson, Sr. P/U Maddie Smith, Sr. C Emily Morgan, Jr. 2B Arianna Melendez.

Top newcomer: Fr. P/U Bailey Kushner.

Outlook: Nine players return, including two senior pitchers plus Morgan, who missed last season with an injury.

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Rick Dugan

Last season: 7-10 (3-10)

Top returners: Sr. P/SS Kaylie Billig, Sr. 1B Maddie Wells, Sr. 3B Erin Howdershelt, Sr. OF Issy Ehly, Jr. C Lacey Deane, Jr. P/OF Rachel Wood, So. OF Cerene Thomas, So. OF Haley Basile.

Top newcomers: Fr. SS/C Hannah Novick, Fr. P/1B Sophia Stepgen, Fr. 2B Lily Plum, Fr. C Sarah Wallace.

Outlook: First-team all-district catcher Deane leads a solid group of returners hoping to improve on last year’s record.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Meghan Smith

Last season: 15-4 (14-2)

Top returners: Sr. OF Lexi Kantor, Sr. C/3B Madison Bachman, So. SS/P Liz Harley,

Outlook: All-region performers Kantor and Bachman (a UTEP commitment) return to lead a squad that reached the Region 5Dsemifinals last season.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Samantha Barbarczuk

Last season: 8-6 (6-5)

RIVERBEND

Coach: Brianna Worley

Last season: 16-4

Top returners: Jr. P Emily Dameron, Sr. OF Roxane Hensel, Sr. SS Cam Digiacomo.

Top newcomers: Fr. 1B/P Chloe King, Fr. C Ryleigh Livesay.

Outlook: All-region selections Dameron and Hensel join five talented freshman newcomers in giving the Bears reason for optimism.

STAFFORD

Coach: Dave Bearon

Last season: 8-9 (6-6)

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Greg Trainum

Last season: 4-12

Top returners: Sr. OF Makailee McCarthy, Sr. C Maya Gerber, Sr. SS Kaylei Raymond, Sr. 1B Madison Carter Mayo.

Top newcomers: Fr. P Jaidyn Tingler, Fr. 3B Jordyn Wilkerson.

Outlook: The Cavaliers have a solid nucleus of six returning seniors and some talented freshmen.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Blake Brown

Last season: 8-8 (5-4)

Top returners: P/1B Megan Rapillo, SS/P Kendal Switalla, C Jasey Williams, P/3B Madison Dillard.

Top newcomers: So. Lydia Brockelraan, So. Amaia Fissell, Fr. Grace Cobb.

Outlook: Four seniors form the core leadership group for a first-year head coach.

COURTLAND

Coach: Chris Larimer

Last season: 9-10 (7-6)

Top returners: So. SS/P Brystal Newman, Jr. IF/P Olivia Roudabush, Jr. IF/P Allison Thrift, Sr. OF/P Olivia George, So. OF Kaitlyn Malie.

Top newcomers: Fr. U Madison Donavant.

Outlook: With a new coach and a young squad, the Cougars will try to improve as the season progresses.

CULPEPER

Coach: Lindsey Carroll

Last season: 4-16 (3-14)

Top returners: Sr. SS Kylee Quinn, Jr. 3B Brooke Hoise, Jr. P Hailey Metzger, Jr. OF Shelby Leonard.

Top newcomers: Fr. U Kaitlyn Postelle.

Outlook: Quinn, a Division I commitment, returns after two ACL tears to lead a strong defensive team.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Lonnie Myers

Last season: 4-11 (4-5)

JAMES MONROE

Last season: 0-12 (0-8)

KING GEORGE

Coach: Neil Lyburn

Last season: 19-5 (13-1), state semifinalists

Top returners: P Abby Greenwood, C Abigail Clark, 3B Kendall Morgan, OF Madison Sobota, 2B Paige Headley.

Top newcomers: OF Kyra Hudson, OF Summer Stower, P Brooke Radushewsky.

Outlook: Greenwood, who pitched a perfect game in last spring’s state quarterfinals, joins fellow returning first-team picks Clarke and Morgan on a team with high hopes.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Doris Buzzell

Last season: 16-7 (12-2)

Top returners: Sr. Mylia Knight, Jr. Kate Braden, Jr. SS Nyla Brown, So. P Morgan Maslock.

Top newcomers: So. P Zoe Price, So. 3B Alexis Roberts, Fr. OF Kenzie Mummert.

Outlook: All-district picks Knight and Braden return from the Battlefield regular-season champions and will lead a team with new starters in center, right and behind the plate.

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

LOUISA

Coach: Susan Sharpe

Last season: 15-7 (12-2)

Top returners: Sr. P Emily Gillespie, Sr. SS Dara Sharpe, Jr. 2B Savannah Bragg, So. C Alyssa Hopkins, So. IF Kourtney Kidd.

Top newcomers: F. U Lauren Goodman, Sr. P/3B Haley Walker.

Outlook: Gillespie struck out 165 batters last season and joins Sharpe as the leaders of a veteran team with state tournament aspirations.

ORANGE

Coach: Neal Ferguson

Last season: 19-3 (district champions)

Top returners: P Hannah Hearl, 2B OF Haley Martin, C JaChelle Mosley.

Top newcomers: P Kara Finchem

Outlook: First-team all-state pitcher Hearl joins second-team picks Martin and Mosley in giving the Hornets a strong nucleus for a state title pursuit.

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

WESTMORELAND

Coach: Jacqui Carey

Last season: 1-12 (0-8)

Top newcomers: Fr. P Emma Burgess.

Outlook: Burgess struck out 100 JV batters as an eighth-grader and moves up to the varsity level.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN

Coach: Rodney Whittaker

Last season: 10-8 (VISAA state semifinalists)

Top returners: So. OF/1B Rylie Johnson, So. P/1B Scarlett Whittaker, Jr. SS Madi Kamphuis, Sr. P/IF Cassie Miller, Fr. 2B Haylie Johnson, So. OF/C Layton Trible.

Top newcomers: Jr. U Emma Minnick, So. OF/1B Bekka Geldart.

Outlook: After two straight trips to the VISAA state semifinals, the Eagles are looking to advance further behind Johnson and Whittaker, both all-state picks as freshmen.