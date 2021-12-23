High school sports roundup: Riverbend sweeps quadmeet

Riverbend swept Robinson, Lake Braddock and Woodbridge in a quadmeet on Wednesday in Fairfax.
The Bears are now 6-0 in duals this season.
RIVERBEND 33, JAMES W. ROBINSON 33
195—Jake Grasso (Rb) d. Billy Warter (JWR) 10-5; 220—Jacob Pressinger (Rb) d. Edgar DeJesus (JWR) 3-1; 285—Cooper Rudolph (JWR) d. Jacob McCollom (Rb) Fall 2:11; 106—Danielle Even-Paz (JWR) d. (Rb) For.; 113—Nathan Gipson (Rb) d. Smith Caden (JWR) 2:38; 120—Alexander Delacruz (JWR) d. Gregory Upperman (Rb) 10-2; 126—Alex Shapiro (JWR) d. Santiago Morales (Rb) 0:45; 132—Carson Main (Rb) d. Tristan Corbin (JWR) Dec 2-0; 138: Justice Hazard (JWR) d. Brendan Rasmussen (Rb) MD 11-2; 145—Zachary Turner (RIVE) d. (JWR) For.; 152—Ben Sand (JWR) d. Lorenzo Coleman (Rb) 12-0; 160—Robert Kucharczk (JWR) d. Logan Eastman (RIVE) Dec 4-1; 170: Lennon Soaper (Rb) d. Stephen Azua (JWR) 0:21; 182—Jacob Wright (Rb) d. Akim Thomas (JWR) 2:17.
RIVERBEND 55, LAKE BRADDOCK 18
106—Korlan Tran (LABR) d. (Rb) For.; 113—Nathan Gipson (Rb) d. Ethan Bluesteen (LABR) 1:18; 120—Gregory Upperman (Rb) d. Owen Percy (LABR) 4:00; 126—Jacob Charlesworth (LABR) d. (RIVE) For.; 132—Carson Main (Rb) d. Owen Bassam (LABR) 0:36; 138—Brendan Rasmussen (Rb) d. Huynh Nathan (LABR) 0:56; 145—Zachary Turner (Rb) d. Lucas Matheny (LABR) 12-2; 152—Lorenzo Coleman (Rb) d. Kyan Padello (LABR) 3:13; 160—Spencer Charlesworth (LABR) d. Logan Eastman (Rb) 7-0; 170—Lennon Soaper (Rb) d. Ryan Matheny (LABR) 7:09; 182—Jacob Wright (Rb) d. Simon Law (LABR) 1:53; 195—Jake Grasso (Rb) d. Luke Yarnall (LABR) 4-2.
220—Abram Smith (LABR) d. Jacob Pressinger (Rb) 1-0; 285—Jacob McCollom (Rb) d. (LABR) For.
RIVERBEND 55, WOODBRIDGE 17
106—Double Forfeit 113—Double Forfeit 120—Tyler Tanev (WOSE) d. Nathan Gipson (Rb) 14-3; 126—Gregory Upperman (Rb) d. Ryan Carney (WOSE) 10-4); 132—Carson Main (Rb) d. Tyler Yared (WOSE) 0:00; 138—Kaleab Dawit (WOSE) d. Brendan Rasmussen (Rb) 15-4; 145—Zachary Turner (Rb) d. Dylan Brown (WOSE) 16-1 4:24; 152—Lorenzo Coleman (Rb) d. Ethan Morlu (WOSE) 9-7; 160—Logan Eastman (Rb) d. Michael Bertrand (WOSE) 6-0; 170—Lennon Soaper (Rb) over Nathan Morlu (WOSE) 3:04; 182—Jacob Wright (Rb) d. Julian Schott (WOSE) 2:55; 195—Jordan Yousefi (WOSE) d. Jake Grasso (Rb) 11-6; 220—Jacob Pressinger (Rb) d. Abdulaziz Abdulrahim (WOSE) 2-1; 285—Joshua Mancia (WOSE) d. Jacob McCollom (Rb) 0:00.
Wednesday’s results
BOY'S BASKETBALL
DINWIDDIE 53, KING GEORGE 42
Conner Grey lead the Foxes with 14 points, however it was not enough to comeback and defeat Dinwiddie on Friday night.Nehemiah frye also contributed seven points while Mehkai White scored six.
Jeremiah Miller led Dinwiddie with 21 points over and Almonzo Long also contribute 13.
|King George
|6
|5
|27
|14
|—
|42
|Dinwiddie
|16
|4
|17
|16
|—
| 53
King George: Conner Grey 14, Nehemiah Frye 7, Mehkai White 6, Ethan Chase 6, Jay Patterson 3, Kyle Reviello 3, Kavon Johnson 3. Totals: 16 0-0 42.
Dinwiddie: Jeremiah Miller 21, Almonzo Long 13, Daniel Rose 6, Delano McNair 6, Jordan Clayton 5, Joshua Miller 2. Totals: 18 10-13 53.
3-pointers: King George 10 (Gray 4, White 2, Patterson, Frye, Reviello, Johnson). Dinwiddie (Jeremiah Miller 6, McNair).
FCS 70, JAMES MONROE 66
Freshman Noah Caesar scored 23 points to lead Fredericksburg Christian School past James Monroe in the third-place game at the JM Holiday tournament on Wednesday.
Luke Chilton and Dakota Sellers recorded double doubles for the Eagles (3-6), who went 2-1 in the tournament. Chilton also blocked three shots.
Freshman Dezaun Robinson finished with 29 points for James Monroe, which trailed by nine points at halftime.
FCS plays next on Jan. 7, hosting Fredericksburg Academy.
|FCS
|24
|9
|14
|23
|—
|70
|James Monroe
|12
|12
|21
|21
|—
|66