High school sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Riverbend 51, Mountain View 40: Nia Henley scored 21 points and added eight steals to lead visiting Riverbend to a Commonwealth District win at Mountain View.

Aryauna Brent added nine points and seven steals for the Bears (6-1, 12-2), and Hannah Alexander had six points and 10 rebounds. Taleah Gaither had 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Wildcats (2-5, 9-6).