High school sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Riverbend 51, Mountain View 40: Nia Henley scored 21 points and added eight steals to lead visiting Riverbend to a Commonwealth District win at Mountain View.
Aryauna Brent added nine points and seven steals for the Bears (6-1, 12-2), and Hannah Alexander had six points and 10 rebounds. Taleah Gaither had 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Wildcats (2-5, 9-6).
Riverbend 15 21 12 4 - 52
Mountain View 7 13 9 11 - 40
Riverbend (6-1, 12-2): Shavia Davis 0, Riley Baker-Schiel 0, Charlotte Mullinax 7, Aryana Brent 9, Jazelyn Fernandez 0, Maniyah Alston 2, Olivia Long 4, Nia Henley 21, Lydia Tanner 2, Hannah Alexander 6. Totals: 19 12-19 51.
Mountain View (2-4, 9-6): Laniyah Wright 0, Zahra Lagault 0, Genesis Bentanco 3. Janelle Sargent 0, Christin Stewart 3, Hannah Neiss 0, Tiara Bigelow 2, Taleah Gaither 14, Alysia Kelly 0, Lizzy Fleming 6, Molly Ferland 0, Tamia Nelson 4, Liz Harley 8. Totals: 15 8-14 40.
Three-pointers: Riverbend 1 (Mullinax); Mountain View 2 (Betanco, Stewart).
