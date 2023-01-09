 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports:

Monday's games

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Brooke Point 62, James Monroe 42: Demetrius Purnell scored 14 points to lead the host Black-Hawks to a nondistrict win.

Brooke Point: Demitrus Purnell 14, Jaylen Roman 10, Wesley Forde 8, Ryan Apietu 8, Gavin Schweiter 5, Yanis Youbi 5, Seth Sanusi 4, T.J. Wilkerson 4, Chris Fobbs 2, Demabior Shokai 1, Christian Hayes 1. Totals: 25 9-14 62. 
James Monroe: Dezaun Robinson 14, Tremon Adame 13, Michael Edwards 5, Nate Copeland 4, William Payne 2, Tyson T. 2, Marquise Thornley 1. Totals: 18 6-13 42.
Three-pointers: James Monroe 0; Brooke Point 3 (Forde 2, Purnell).

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Westmoreland 48, Arcadia 36: Ceniya Candia's 16 points and 14 from Laylah Clarke led the Eagles to a nondistrict win.

Arcadia 9 12 7 8  36
Westmoreland 16 3 15 14 48
Arcadia: Amania Hope 2, Bella Williams 14, Boo Montross 11, Jayda Tull 4, Lola Watson 3, Khamari Parker 0, Lindsay O'Shea 0, Eelah Mills 2. Totals: 13 5-9 36.
Westmoreland: Ceniya Candia 16, Sydney Williams 2, Skylah Delaney 0, Jeniyah Gaskins 5, Laylah Clarke 14, Shonasha Brown 0, Janiyah Moore 11, Jada Turner 0. Totals: 21 5-10 48.
Three-pointers: Arcadia 5 (Montross 3, Williams, Watson); Westmoreland 1 (Candia).
  
