High school swimming: JM's Sowers made a splash after overcoming self-doubt

Samantha Sowers’ primary competition in her freshman year at James Monroe High School wasn’t always rival swimmers so much as her own confidence.

“Going from middle school to high school and joining the swim team was a little difficult,” she said Wednesday. “It was hard to be confident, knowing I was going to go against girls who were a lot bigger and older.”

Once she overcame any self-doubt, Sowers often left opponents in her wake.

She won Battlefield District championships in the 100-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke, then claimed a Region 3B 100 free title and went on to place fifth in the 100 free and seventh in the 50 free at the VHSL Class 3 state meet. She posted area top-six times in five different events: the 50, 100 and 500 free, 100 butterfly and 200 IM.

And she enters her sophomore year stronger, both mentally and physically. She’ll miss the Yellow Jackets’ season-opening dual meet against King George Friday due to a club team conflict, but aims to improve on last year’s performances.

“Last year, she came in and couldn’t immediately get things figured out,” JM coach Konrad Heller said. “She started to get frustrated. ... We had a few conversations — mostly about believing in her ability, and not letting a swim that was not her best get to her. I just tried to build her confidence, and as the season went along, that showed.”

Sowers recalled a dual-meet last December when things began to click.

She also boosted her self-esteem by defeating her teammate with the Rappahannock Area YMCA Stingrays, current Courtland senior Asher Joseph, in the 100 free at the Battlefield District championships. Joseph was the reigning VHSL Class 4 state 100 free champion at the time.

“That gave me incredible confidence,” Sowers said, as did her win in the 100 back, which she entered “for fun” on the advice of her club team coach.

At 5-foot-6, Sowers doesn’t fit the prototype of a classic freestyler: a tall, lean body with long arms and legs. A prime example is Massaponax High School senior Carlie Clements, last year’s Class 5 state runner-up in the 50 free and third-place finisher in the 100 free.

Clements, who has signed with East Carolina, will miss the swim season after injuring her knee playing volleyball. Her absence likely leaves Sowers and Joseph to battle for honors as the area’s best sprint freestyler this winter.

What Sowers lacks in height, she tries to make up for in muscle, desire and strategy.

“I’m probably not going to get any taller,” she said, “but I do think I can compete with the other girls. I’m learning stretch my stride in the water to be as long as theirs.”

Said Heller: “She’s a go-getter, She’s in it to win it. She’s not the tallest, but she’s definitely strong, and she’s determined.”