High school tennis preview: Youth is served at Riverbend

Sports teams are like fraternities. Newcomers usually have to prove themselves, undergo an initiation and work their way up the ladder to gain acceptance.
Riverbend High School’s tennis teams expedited that process this spring, with talented freshmen immediately moving into the Nos. 1 and 2 spots on the singles ladder on both the boys’ and girls’ squads.
“Most of my players pretty much know, that even if they’re in the eighth grade, I’m going to play the best and most aggressive player at No. 1,” veteran boys’ coach Randy Garr said.
This spring, that player has been freshman Jack Wexler, with classmate Chase Catullo settling in at No. 2. The Bears’ girls’ team has a similar lineup, with ninth-graders Kendal Chang and Maya Jani ensconced as the top two seeds.
That precocious quartet’s arrival could have caused some consternation among their older teammates, all of whom were eager to get back on the court after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out almost the entire 2020 season.
But through practice and challenge matches, the youngest Bears showed their claws.
“We told them, ‘OK, you’re freshmen. Who cares?’ “ said Theo Marcus, who’s beginning his first full season as coach of the girls’ team. “You made the numbers happen and beat your opponents. You came out of the competition and earned your spot.”
True to his word, Marcus penciled in Chang and Jani on the top two lines for Thursday’s season opener against Stafford ahead of two returning seniors, including his own daughter Rachel. He did pair another senior, Mallory Muilenburg, with Chang on the No. 1 doubles team to provide leadership and stability.
“It’s a three-year project,” Marcus said. “Last year, we established trust. This year is about ownership. We tell the girls, ‘You have to own this. We as coaches have to mentor you, but we’re not here to be babysitters.’
“Tennis players are independent contractors. They’re a unique breed who have to pay attention to their craft.”
Even though they’re young, Riverbend’s freshmen already have impressive resumes--and bloodlines.
Chang’s older sister, Kiersten, was a three-time All-Area performer who won the Region 6B title in 2019 for the Bears and now plays No. 4 singles for Christopher Newport University as a freshman. Jani’s father Binoy, a local opthamologist, is an avid tennis player.
Catullo and his brother Ryan, a junior who’s likely to play No. 3 singles for the boys, are the sons of University of Mary Washington athletic director Patrick Catullo, who coached the Eagles’ women’s tennis team from 2004-18 before becoming the Eagles’ AD.
And Wexler is ranked as the No. 15 junior player in Virginia, according to the Tennis Recruiting Network, despite having plenty of room for growth.
“He’s going to be a Division I [college] player,” Garr said. “He’s the real deal. He needs to add about 20 pounds, but he’s got the entire package. He’s probably going to be the best player we’ve ever had.”
Garr, who has been coaching high school tennis for nearly three decades, plans to retire this summer. He admitted to knowing that Wexler and Catullo were coming through the pipeline and hopes they can make his final season memorable and add some hardware to the 2000 state title he won as Chancellor’s coach.
“My hope is that he’s able to finish with some success,” Marcus said. “These kids really do respect him, and I hope they are able to give him a fantastic final year.”
