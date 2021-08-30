High school volleyball preview capsules

The high school volleyball season is here. Preview capsules of area schools are below.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Maggie Trumbetic
Last season: 3-5
Top returners: Sr. L Madison Zirkle, Sr. S Holly Trout, Sr. OH Tori Lloyd, Sr. OH Brianna Cooksey.
Top newcomer: Sr. BR Reanna Ahnen.
Outlook: Four senior starters return to give a new coaching staff an experienced nucleus.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Bob Walsh
Last season: 10-3, Region 4B semifinalists
Top returners: Sr. OH Anna Anderson, Sr. L Rachel Margelos, Sr. OH Kendall Washington, Sr. S Hunter Wright, Sr. DS Madi Stevenson, Jr. Annika Skjoldal.
Top newcomers: So, MB Tianna Stubbs, Fr. S Anastazja Arvan, Fr. RS Jade Kaleda, Fr. OH Stella Brown.
Outlook: Anderson, a first-team All-Area pick in the spring, leads a veteran group with aspirations of reaching the Class 4 state tournament. The Chargers lost only one senior to graduation.
COURTLAND
Coach: Casey Cornell
Last season: 11-2, district champion
Top returners: Sr. OH Amanda Trapp, Sr. MB Claire Conway, Jr. L Kiley Pickett, Jr. OH Kalie Hamilton.
Top newcomers: Jr. S Chloe Rose, Fr. OH Kiyah Lewis, Fr. MB Maddie Smith.
Outlook: The defending district champions lost six seniors, including All-Area pick Erin Flamm, but seniors Trapp and Cornell are ready to step into leadership roles.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Coach: Nicholas Jones
Top returners: Sr. Jayla Ford, Sr. Ashley Lauritzen.
Top newcomers: So. Theresa Breckley, Jr. Katie O’Hara.
Outlook: Seniors Ford and Lauritzen should provide leadership for a new coach as the Blue Devils rejoin the Battlefield District.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Seone Goode
Last season: 0-8
Top returners:
Top newcomers:
Outlook:
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Lou Wondree
Last season: 3-9
Top returners: Sr. OH Imani McJunkin, Sr. DS Danielle Cloud, Sr. S Teagan Thompson, Sr. MH Kayana Sports, Jr. OH Scarlett Allen S Olivia Coulon.
Top newcomers: Fr. OH Jordan Carter, Jr. RS Mariah Wllliams.
Outlook: The Jackets have several seniors, but will need help from their underclassmen to contend. Thompson is coming back from two torn ACLs.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Jill Wine
Last season: 9-3
Top returners: Jr. MB Bri Ellis, Jr. OH Rebecca Heim, Jr. S Madison Carlile, Sr. S Ryleigh Lewis, Sr. RS Ella Indseth, Sr. DS Maddie Herndon.
Top newcomers: OH Sydney Schrader, Jr. L Abby Greenwood, Jr. DS Raya Andrews, So. DS Morgan Bellmer, Jr. MB Alexius Cole, So. MB Kaelyn Delaney, So. MB Jenna Wynes.
Outlook: Juniors Ellis, Heim and Carlile begin their third varsity season with the goal of helping the Foxes reach the Region 4B playoffs.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Rachel Bentley-Goode
Last season: 4-8
Top returners: Jr. OH Allison Newton, Jr. L Hannah Dildine, Jr. MH Danielle Thurston, Jr. Mackenzie Robinson.
Outlook: With only two seniors, the Knights will focus on improvement while looking to the future.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA COUNTY
Coach: Rachel Green
Top returners: S Madison Middlesworth, OH Kylie Robinson, OH Emma McGehee.
Top newcomers: So. L Savannah Bragg, MB Abby VanPelt, MB Maddox Pleasants.
Outlook: The Lions have experience at the net with Middlesworth setting outside hitters Robinson and McGehee. Bragg, a sophomore, will run the back line as libero.
ORANGE COUNTY
Coach:
Last season:
Top returners:
Top newcomers:
Outlook: