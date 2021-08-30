 Skip to main content
High school volleyball preview capsules
The high school volleyball season is here.  Preview capsules of area schools are below.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Maggie Trumbetic

Last season: 3-5

Top returners: Sr. L Madison Zirkle, Sr. S Holly Trout, Sr. OH Tori Lloyd, Sr. OH Brianna Cooksey.

Top newcomer: Sr. BR Reanna Ahnen.

Outlook: Four senior starters return to give a new coaching staff an experienced nucleus.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Bob Walsh

Last season: 10-3, Region 4B semifinalists

Top returners: Sr. OH Anna Anderson, Sr. L Rachel Margelos, Sr. OH Kendall Washington, Sr. S Hunter Wright, Sr. DS Madi Stevenson, Jr. Annika Skjoldal.

Top newcomers: So, MB Tianna Stubbs, Fr. S Anastazja Arvan, Fr. RS Jade Kaleda, Fr. OH Stella Brown.

Outlook: Anderson, a first-team All-Area pick in the spring, leads a veteran group with aspirations of reaching the Class 4 state tournament. The Chargers lost only one senior to graduation.

COURTLAND

Coach: Casey Cornell

Last season: 11-2, district champion

Top returners: Sr. OH Amanda Trapp, Sr. MB Claire Conway, Jr. L Kiley Pickett, Jr. OH Kalie Hamilton.

Top newcomers: Jr. S Chloe Rose, Fr. OH Kiyah Lewis, Fr. MB Maddie Smith.

Outlook: The defending district champions lost six seniors, including All-Area pick Erin Flamm, but seniors Trapp and Cornell are ready to step into leadership roles.

CULPEPER COUNTY

Coach: Nicholas Jones

Top returners: Sr. Jayla Ford, Sr. Ashley Lauritzen.

Top newcomers: So. Theresa Breckley, Jr. Katie O’Hara.

Outlook: Seniors Ford and Lauritzen should provide leadership for a new coach as the Blue Devils rejoin the Battlefield District.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Seone Goode

Last season: 0-8

Top returners:

Top newcomers:

Outlook:

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Lou Wondree

Last season: 3-9

Top returners: Sr. OH Imani McJunkin, Sr. DS Danielle Cloud, Sr. S Teagan Thompson, Sr. MH Kayana Sports, Jr. OH Scarlett Allen S Olivia Coulon.

Top newcomers: Fr. OH Jordan Carter, Jr. RS Mariah Wllliams.

Outlook: The Jackets have several seniors, but will need help from their underclassmen to contend. Thompson is coming back from two torn ACLs.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Jill Wine

Last season: 9-3

Top returners: Jr. MB Bri Ellis, Jr. OH Rebecca Heim, Jr. S Madison Carlile, Sr. S Ryleigh Lewis, Sr. RS Ella Indseth, Sr. DS Maddie Herndon.

Top newcomers: OH Sydney Schrader, Jr. L Abby Greenwood, Jr. DS Raya Andrews, So. DS Morgan Bellmer, Jr. MB Alexius Cole, So. MB Kaelyn Delaney, So. MB Jenna Wynes.

Outlook: Juniors Ellis, Heim and Carlile begin their third varsity season with the goal of helping the Foxes reach the Region 4B playoffs.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Rachel Bentley-Goode

Last season: 4-8

Top returners: Jr. OH Allison Newton, Jr. L Hannah Dildine, Jr. MH Danielle Thurston, Jr. Mackenzie Robinson.

Outlook: With only two seniors, the Knights will focus on improvement while looking to the future.

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

LOUISA COUNTY

Coach: Rachel Green

Top returners: S Madison Middlesworth, OH Kylie Robinson, OH Emma McGehee.

Top newcomers: So. L Savannah Bragg, MB Abby VanPelt, MB Maddox Pleasants.

Outlook: The Lions have experience at the net with Middlesworth setting outside hitters Robinson and McGehee. Bragg, a sophomore, will run the back line as libero.

ORANGE COUNTY

Coach:

Last season:

Top returners:

Top newcomers:

Outlook:

