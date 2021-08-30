High school volleyball preview capsules

Top newcomers: Fr. OH Jordan Carter, Jr. RS Mariah Wllliams.

Outlook: The Jackets have several seniors, but will need help from their underclassmen to contend. Thompson is coming back from two torn ACLs.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Jill Wine

Last season: 9-3

Top returners: Jr. MB Bri Ellis, Jr. OH Rebecca Heim, Jr. S Madison Carlile, Sr. S Ryleigh Lewis, Sr. RS Ella Indseth, Sr. DS Maddie Herndon.

Top newcomers: OH Sydney Schrader, Jr. L Abby Greenwood, Jr. DS Raya Andrews, So. DS Morgan Bellmer, Jr. MB Alexius Cole, So. MB Kaelyn Delaney, So. MB Jenna Wynes.

Outlook: Juniors Ellis, Heim and Carlile begin their third varsity season with the goal of helping the Foxes reach the Region 4B playoffs.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Rachel Bentley-Goode

Last season: 4-8

Top returners: Jr. OH Allison Newton, Jr. L Hannah Dildine, Jr. MH Danielle Thurston, Jr. Mackenzie Robinson.

Outlook: With only two seniors, the Knights will focus on improvement while looking to the future.