Bud Black could sense the confusion on the faces of his wrestlers. It was early January, and Black had just been called out of retirement to lead a Mountain View program with lofty aspirations.

The scene that unfolded that afternoon by the school’s football field served as the Wildcats’ introduction to both their new coach and his decidedly old-school training methods.

“They hadn’t run bleachers ever,” said the 60-year-old Black, who last coached the Wildcats in 2019. “The first time I took them down there, they’re like, ‘What are you doing?’ I said, ‘You’re running these bleachers five times in a row up and down the stadium.’ ”

Gary Woods II started the season as Mountain View’s coach and led the Wildcats to a 19–2 record in duals. He was dismissed six weeks ago for reasons that remain unclear.

“Things happened and Bud’s the coach,” Wildcats athletics director Greg Margheim said of the sudden coaching change. Reached by email, a Stafford school spokesperson said the district doesn’t comment on personnel matters.

Despite those circumstances, the Wildcats cruised to a win at last week’s Commonwealth District tournament and are in contention at the Region 5D championships, which began Friday and conclude Saturday evening at Independence High School in Ashburn.

That doesn’t mean the transition has been totally without tumult.

“A lot of people were down; I myself was down,” admitted junior 175-pounder Corey Bell. “We had a lot of people who wanted to quit the team, but in the end the best thing to do was to take a left turn, keep going forward and try to finish the season as best we can.”

The Wildcats have warmed quickly to Black, who recently demonstrated a virtual 6 a.m. workout by hoisting a cinderblock atop his sexagenarian shoulders.

“He is no-nonsense,” Margheim said of Black. “He comes in in shorts and sweats and looks like he’s ready to take someone on on the mat. Whether he could, I don’t know, but I don’t really want to witness that.”

Mountain View can, however, see a path to winning a region that also features six-time defending state champion Brooke Point and an experienced Riverbend squad that finished runner-up in districts.

Bell boasts a 26–1 record at 175 pounds, with his only loss coming in the form of a medical forfeit at the Beast of the East Tournament in Delaware this past December. He’s also determined to overcome a loss in the 2022 state finals.

“I definitely learned some lessons,” Bell said.

At 113 pounds, Nick Sanders has the unenviable task of sharing region and state brackets with defending state champion Cadell Lee of Brooke Point. Sanders had the option to potentially wrestle down at 106 or up at 120 but chose to, as Black phrased it, “go through the mountain.”

“Nick is definitely a competitor,” Bell said. “He has (guts) going 113, but I think he’s a got a good shot.”

Freshman Tyler Traves is perhaps the Wildcats’ most tantalizing talent. Traves (37–4 record) gave Riverbend standout Carson Main all he could handle in the 144-pound district final, eventually falling 4–3.

Before Black, a former DeMatha High School (Maryland) and University of Kentucky wrestler with 40 years of coaching experience, agreed to return to the wrestling room for a third stint, he consulted his three children.

“They told me, ‘You’ve been doing this your whole life,’ ” Black said. “When I walked into that room, it was like I never left.”