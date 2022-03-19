 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High schools: Knights fall to Monroe

  • 0

The Spotsylvania softball team stayed in the a close contest with host Monroe, but the Dragons pulled away at the bottom of the sixth to defeat the Knights 5–4 on Friday night.

Kate Braden and Kyleight Mummert each had two hits for the Knights. Morgan Maslock recorded four stikeouts and one walk. Caroline Carter also had two strikeouts and issued one walk.

Spotsylvania will travel on Tuesday to take on Brooke Point.

        R   H   E
Spotsylvania        002   200   0   —   4   7   0
Monroe       020   003    x   —   5   6   0

People are also reading…

Morgan Maslock, CAROLINE CARTER (4). Mara Woolford

KING GEORGE 7, RIVERBEND 0

King George established dominance quickly and did not let go as they defeated the Bears on Saturday.

Kyle Reviello went 2 for 3, scored two runs and had 4 RBIs as well as a double.

Hayden Callahan was also 3 for two and scored one run

King George will travel to Stafford on Tuesday.

        R    R   E
King George        240   010    0   —   7   8   1
Rivebend       000   000    0   —   0    1   2
Colson Clary, AUSTIN PRICE (7) and Hayden Callahan. Knutsson, Lewter (2), KLIMTZAK (6) and Townshend.

KING GEORGE 15, HYLTON 1

Jay Patteson was 3 for 5 and scored two to lead King George to victory over Hylton Saturday night.

Luke Mills went 2 for 3, scored two, had 2 RBIs and a double.

David Norris was also 2 for 3 and also scored 2.

         R   H    E
King George            706      00    —     15   14    0
Hylton      001
      00
    —      1     7    2

Will Green, CARTER MILLS (5), and Hayden Callahan. Moises Perez, Dylan Click (2), CONOR CANONICO (4) and Tyler Bassett, Aden Ritenour.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert