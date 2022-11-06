High schools: Massaponax tops Briar Wood to reach Region 5D volleyball championship

VOLLEYBALL
Massaponax 3, Briar Woods 0: Regan Shanahan made 18 digs and nine kills, Carlie Clements had 15 kills and 10 digs and Maddie Wells distributed 44 assists to propel the Massaponax volleyball team to a 3–0 shutout of Briar Woods in a Region 5D semifinal on Saturday.
Addy Higgins had eight kills, Carley Coghill made seven kills and Kiah Barnett contributed eight kills and nine digs for the Panthers.
With the victory, Massaponax advances to the Class 5 state playoffs.
Before that, Massaponax travels to Riverside for the 5D championship match Tuesday at 6 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Warriors declared VISAA champs: Saint Michael the Archangel has been declared Virginia Independent Schools Division III state football champion after the other three playoff qualifiers declined to play the Warriors.
Saint Michael (7–3) was seeded first in the four-team VISAA Division III bracket, but none of the other schools elected to compete.
Fredericksburg Christian School (8–2) is seeded fourth in Division II after Saturday’s 34–29 victory over Blue Ridge and will visit top-seeded North Cross (9–1) in Saturday’s semifinals. Atlantic Shores Christian will visit Nansemond–Sullfolk Academy in the other semifinal.
—From staff reports