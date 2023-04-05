Celebrating its 90th anniversary, this year’s Historic Garden Week will showcase King George County in a tour titled “King George Unveiled: History, Horticulture, and Homes” on April 18.

The Garden Club of Virginia’s annual springtime ritual, the only statewide garden celebration in the nation, is hosted locally by the Rappahannock Valley Garden Club and coordinated by chair Erma Baker and co-chairs Betsy Sale and Lana King.

“While focused on King George, this day is part of a larger, ongoing effort. You get a sense of the true importance and value of what you are doing,” said Baker. “There have been 129 projects over 52 public sites and it’s very meaningful in our commonwealth.”

According to its website, tour proceeds from Historic Garden Week go toward the Garden Club of Virginia’s “ongoing restoration and preservation of Virginia’s most iconic historic public gardens and landscapes as well as other lesser known sites across the state.”

Just as nature bursts into spring bloom, King George County will be on display for the first time since the pandemic, boasting preserved 18th-century dwellings and vast gardens situated on rolling landscapes all nestled along the Rappahannock River.

The walking and self-driving tour will stretch from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., allowing visitors enough time to appreciate the three private homes, extensive gardens and historic King George churches.

While several master gardeners will be scattered across locations to assist with plant identification and horticulture questions, the event is a self-guided experience and visitors are encouraged to explore at their leisure.

Among the homes on tour is one of the oldest properties in King George, predating the establishment of the county in 1720. Rich with history and greenery, Berry Plain will transport visitors back in time, allowing them to explore the trails walked by inhabitants over 300 years ago and admire the meticulous preservation efforts made to the home.

Elisabeth Hartfield and Mark Stone, the current stewards of 6284 Berry Plains Landing, purchased the home and property in 2017, making them the seventh owners and the fourth family to live in the house full time.

“We’re the current custodians of the property and it’s my job to make sure that the house and surrounding lands are here for the next generations,” said Hartfield. “Taking care of a place like this is a lot of work, but it’s a labor of love.”

Working tirelessly to preserve the historic integrity of the structure and its surrounding 16 acres, the couple has done excessive research and planting to restore the breathtaking orchards not seen on the property since the ‘20s.

Also featured on the tour is a remarkable, modern example of Federal-style architecture. Resting on a six-acre parcel of land once part of the original Berry Plain property, William Poole’s Sheppherd House can be found at historic Lower Berry Plain.

“The pièce de résistance at this property is the multi-terraced shade garden at the rear of the property which drops down to a pond,” said Baker. “It is beautiful and tranquil with shade-loving plants and stone walls hugging the banks. You have to appreciate the work and vision that goes into what these homeowners have created.”

Among the private garden and property stops is Bleak Hill Farm & Cottage. Looking out over the lush Rappahannock River Valley, the property is truly anything but bleak. The 60-acre property entices visitors with equestrian amenities and a picturesque garden pavilion, which will be the location of a horticulture exhibit.

Lazy Fox Cottage at Bleak Hill has a unique transformation to share. Formerly a garage, the space has been repurposed into a charming B&B with two bedrooms, a spiral staircase and a fully appointed kitchen.

The Hanover–Brunswick Parrish will be opening three of their historic churches for the day: Lamb’s Creek Church, St. John’s Church and Emmanuel Church.

In addition to exploring the diverse corners of King George and learning their stories, there will be a number of special activities at select sites, spanning horticulture exhibits, floral design demonstrations led by club members, RVGC Gateway Beekeepers and more.

Cedell Brooks Jr. Park, serving as the tour’s headquarters, will host a native plant demonstration garden. The five gardens will showcase the color, variety and multiple co-benefits of native plants. Visitors will find a native plant meadow garden, pollinator garden, rain garden, hillside garden and street side garden exhibits.

The park will host a pop-up tulip picking garden sponsored by Werner Jansen of Bloomia. Over 10,000 tulips will be laid out and visitors will have the opportunity to pick bunches of tulips and, in turn, take a piece of Historic Garden Week home with them.

The tour aims to curate and exhibit a trifecta of interest for visitors, appealing to history lovers, horticulturists and aesthetes alike.

“We found wonderful collaboration in King George this year, working with their Department of Economic Development and Tourism, Parks and Rec and closely with local garden clubs,” said Baker. “The generous homeowners’ willingness to open their homes and support from our sponsors and advertisers have ultimately powered this collaborative effort through community engagement.”