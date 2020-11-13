Hokies' tall task: Bounce back from loss vs No. 9 Hurricanes

A last-second loss to No. 22 Liberty has drawn a lot of negative attention to Virginia Tech, but coach Justin Fuente said it simply magnified where the Hokies are as a program.

“We haven’t played a lot different in the last three weeks, in my opinion. We’ve been uneven,” Fuente said this week as the Hokies (4–3, 4–2 Atlantic Coast Conference) turned their attention to facing No. 9 Miami on Saturday.

Virginia Tech has lost two of its last three, the only victory coming against a Louisville team that was decimated by COVID-19 absences. The Hokies lost top running back Khalil Herbert after the opening kickoff against the Flames and also finished the day without tight end James Mitchell and linebacker Rayshard Ashby because of injuries.

The Hurricanes (6–1, 5–1) are third in the conference standings but haven’t won consecutive games in Lane Stadium since taking three straight there from 1967 through 1992. The Hurricanes won in Blacksburg, Virginia two years ago, and know that if they have any realistic chance of reaching the ACC title game they’ll have to do it again Saturday.

“I think the way that you help winning on the road is by winning on the road,” Miami coach Manny Diaz said. “You get confidence that you can do it.”