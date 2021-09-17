HS football: C.Forge-St. Bridge ... FOR PRINT ONLY

ASHBURN—In nearly three decades as a high school football coach, Mic-key Thompson has seen (and won) a lot. Rarely, though, has one of his teams enjoyed a 14–0 lead before taking an offensive snap.
That was the case Friday night against visiting Colonial Forge, when reigning Class 5 state champion Stone Bridge returned an interception and a punt for touchdowns in the first six minutes en route to a comfortable 43–7 victory.
Asked how many times he’s enjoyed that luxury, Thompson said, “not that many.
“The game got away pretty quick, and it probably took [the Eagles] out of a lot of what they wanted to do,” he said.
The Bulldogs (3–0) clearly don’t need much help to dominate. And the Eagles’ chances dimmed dramatically after Zach Laing picked off Khyri Hawkins’ first pass of the game and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown 45 seconds into the game. Less than five minutes later, Dylan Hundertmark sprinted 85 yards with a punt after the Eagles’ coverage team incorrectly assumed he was calling for a fair catch.
“That was huge, to get off to a fast start,” said Hundertmark, who also scored on a pass reception just before halftime to make it 28–0 at the break. “That was the game plan, to score on special teams.”
From there, Stone Bridge’s methodical single wing offense ground up chunks of yardage, and mobile senior quarterback Jacob Thomas kept the Eagles off balance with a nice mix of throws. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
The Eagles (1–2), meanwhile, struggled to gain traction on offense. They managed just three first-half first downs and didn’t score until Hawkins threw a pretty 26-yard fade pass to Calvin Berry in the third quarter, after the VHSL’s running clock rule was in effect.
“We’ve got a lot of work still to do,” Colonial Forge coach John Brown said. “We’re still developing, and we’re not competitive enough to be the kind of program we want to be.
“Our offense has got to score some points. We keep leaving our defense on the field. We’re constantly getting behind the sticks. That’s a glaring issue that we’ve got to correct.”
In the abbreviated spring season, the Eagles’ youth showed as they missed the reduced Region 6B playoffs for the first time since 2007. They’re somewhat more experienced this fall, but after lopsided losses to Unity Reed and Stone Bridge, they still have a challenging road ahead.
After hosting Stafford next Friday in their Commonwealth District opener, they visit last year’s Class 5 runner-up Highland Springs before returning to the meat of their district schedule.
“I like the kids, and we’ve got a lot to build on,” Brown said. “We have to keep getting better. This is not a finished product; it’s just the third game.
“We picked a tough schedule for a reason: to get better for when the playoffs roll around. But we’ve got a lot to work on. ... They’re a polished team, and we are not right now.”