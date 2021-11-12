HS football: Chancellor-KG FOR PRINT ONLY

King George junior quarterback Zach Ferguson was struggling throughout the Foxes’ Region 4B quarterfinal against visiting Chancellor on Friday night.

Ferguson had tossed two interceptions and lost a fumble with two of the turnovers deep in Chancellor’s territory.

“We were messing up offensively,” Ferguson said. “So I was like ‘I’m going to have to come out on defense and make a play to make up for it.’ ”

Ferguson’s play was a go-ahead 28-yard interception return for a touchdown from his defensive back position to break a 7-all tie with 2:52 remaining in the game.

Ferguson then connected with standout wide receiver Chanz Wiggins for a 19-yard score on fourth down following a Landon Caldwell interception with 1:29 to go to seal a hard-fought 21–7 victory.

King George (10–0), the No. 2 seed in the region, will host Varina next Friday in the region semifinals. The Blue Devils held off Powhatan 28–27 in double overtime Friday night.

The Foxes defeated Chancellor 37–0 earlier this season but couldn’t exhale until Ferguson’s defensive gem.