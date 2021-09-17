HS football: Rbend-Chancellor ... FOR PRINT ONLY

“I already hate the guys,” he said. The plan, he explained, was to “definitely win, but also blow ‘em out.”

Offensive linemen Zac Janson put it a little more subtly, saying the plan involved “respecting them, but knowing we’re just going to keep playing our game and keep pounding them until we put ’em away.”

The Chargers might not have been quite ready for the pounding. School was closed for 10 days due to a COVID-19 outbreak, and this was their first chance to play a real game.

“My biggest concern was whether we were going to be in game shape,” said Chancellor coach Jeff Drugatz. He said he didn’t want to make excuses, but it was a tough situation, and the team had more difficulties than he would have liked.

“We put a lot of young guys in at times because we were cramping,” he said, and there was “first game stuff—special teams, having 10 guys out there. It was their game four, it was our game one, so we were a little behind the eight ball on that.”

All in all, it was good to be playing football again, he said.

“It was exciting to be back on the field,” Drugatz said. “They don’t quit. They played their butts off.”