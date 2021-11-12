HS football: Skyline at JM FOR PRINT ONLY

With two straight shutouts to its credit, the James Monroe defense has been getting most of the accolades lately.
On Friday night in the Region 3B quarterfinals against visiting Skyline, the Yellow Jackets’ offense showed it’s ready to make some noise as well.
Fueled by the explosive running of backs Keshaun Wallace and Portius Willis, JM’s rushing game piled up 221 yards and the Jackets won their first playoff game under coach George Coghill, 35–21.
“I told them I wanted them to be playing their best football at the end of the season,” said Coghill. “Once you get into the playoffs, anything can happen. We played a tough early schedule, but we learned some things and got better.”
The Jackets (6–5) will get to see how much better they’ve gotten when they travel to Brentsville next week for a semifinal matchup with the Tigers. Brentsville beat Warren County 49–0 on Friday.
JM’s offense, which produced just three points in last week’s win over Chancellor, didn’t waste any time in taking charge against the Hawks (3–7). Wallace lit the spark early with a 57-yard burst and then scored on an 18-yard sprint on their second possession of the game.
“Keshaun has great vision and got us going,” said Coghill. “I also want to give a shout out to our offensive line. We’ve had a lot of injuries there.”
The 190-pound Wallace scored again on a 1-yard plunge after JM’s Romel Turner Jr. intercepted a pass by Skyline quarterback Tyson Funk. The 14–0 lead and fast start were exactly what the Jackets needed, according to Wallace.
“Our main goal was to come out and run the football and score some points,” said Wallace. “I usually hit the middle, but they stacked the box and so I went to the outside.”
After quarterback Bryce Caldwell connected with Christian Hamm for a 6-yard scoring pass, Willis powered his way to a 28-yard touchdown and JM led 28–0 at the intermission. The big lead gave a lift to the Jackets’ defense as well.
Led by linebackers Joe Hardy and Cordel Washington, JM’s defense kept Skyline’s attack in check until the fourth quarter, when the Hawks scored three times. By then, Coghill was resting many of his starters.
“We’re finally getting to the point where we’re healthy,” said Coghill. “You don’t want to see them score like they did at the end, but we can’t afford to get people hurt.”
Hardy was a mainstay on defense and also played on the offensive line for the first time this year due to the Jackets’ injuries there.
“I think our preparation for this game was important defensively,” said Hardy. “We’re clicking on all cylinders on defense and the offense is coming around. Everybody’s really coming together, too, and we trust each other.”
The Jackets increased their lead to 35 points on Caldwell’s second touchdown pass of the night. The sophomore capped off a long JM drive with a 31-yard strike to Tyson Taylor late in the third quarter.
Skyline did not go away quietly. Season rushing leader Aiden Vaught, who finished with 128 yards on 17 carries, burst up the middle for a 51-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. The Hawks got their other two scores on a pair of touchdown passes from Funk to Ethan Caperton.
“I’m really proud of their effort tonight,” said Skyline coach Heath Gilbert. “Our kids battled and made it a 48-minute game. This is a good group that went through a lot this year.”