HS football: State scores --- FOR PINT ONLY

Albemarle 33, William Fleming 17

Alleghany 54, Bath County 13

Amherst County 40, GW-Danville 25

Atlantic Shores Christian 46, Roanoke Catholic 0

Benedictine 17, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 0

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 8, The Covenant School 6

Brentsville 41, Fauquier 13

Brookville 35, Turner Ashby 6

Brunswick Academy 59, Greenbrier Christian 14

Cave Spring 30, Northside 0

Central - Wise 49, Marion 28

Central of Lunenburg 54, Mecklenburg County 20

Chatham 35, Tunstall 0

Christchurch 35, Middlesex 6

Collegiate-Richmond 19, Goochland 7

Dinwiddie 49, Heritage-Lynchburg 7

E.C. Glass 56, Gretna 6

East Rockingham 51, Rock Ridge 22

Essex 40, Jamestown 0

Fairfax 38, Langley 7

Fishburne Military 22, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 20

Floyd County 32, Patrick County 12

Forest Park 40, Woodgrove 14

Fort Defiance 24, Liberty-Bedford 14

George Wythe-Wytheville 36, Fort Chiswell 7

Grafton 61, Denbigh 0

Graham 38, Tazewell 8

Grayson County 49, Carroll County 36

Hedgesville, W.Va. 29, Warren County 7

Heritage-Newport News 27, Tabb 21, OT

Hermitage 51, Henrico 14

Hidden Valley 39, William Byrd 36

Holston 42, Twin Springs 16

Honaker 34, Castlewood 31

Hurley 43, Thomas Walker 13

Indian River 35, J.R. Tucker 12

J.I. Burton 26, Chilhowie 7

Jefferson Forest 27, Staunton River 6

K&Q Central 58, Windsor 0

King's Fork High School 41, Smithfield 0

Liberty Christian 35, Bassett 14

Life Christian 37, Calvert Hall College, Md. 30

Lord Botetourt 70, Blacksburg 0

Luray 43, Buffalo Gap 7

Magna Vista 35, Dan River 14

Martinsville 21, Glenvar 14

Montcalm, W.Va. 44, Twin Valley 14

Nansemond River 13, Great Bridge 6

New Kent 21, Colonial Heights 14

Page County 30, Nelson County 26

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 48, Lebanon 24

Paul VI Catholic High School 42, St. John Paul the Great 7

Petersburg 50, Armstrong 12

Portsmouth Christian 24, Isle of Wight Academy 6

Potomac School 32, Norfolk Academy 28

Radford 62, Gate City 12

Ridgeview 34, Grundy 20

Riverheads 55, Parry McCluer 14

Rustburg 27, Appomattox 20

Rye Cove 20, Northwood 0

Salem 33, Franklin County 32

Sherando 42, Jefferson, W.Va. 23

Skyline 21, James Wood 20

Southampton 33, Lakeland 22

Spotswood 34, William Monroe 7

St. Albans, D.C. 20, Bishop Ireton 17

St. Christopher's 23, North Cross 12

Strasburg 27, Broadway 6

Stuarts Draft 35, Waynesboro 14

Tennessee, Tenn. 35, Pulaski County 28

Union 42, Richlands 0

Virginia High 52, John Battle 14

Warwick 41, Bethel 0

Western Branch 2, Granby 0

William Campbell 76, Cumberland 18

Wilson Memorial 41, Monticello 7

Woodstock Central 37, Madison County 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bland County vs. Narrows, ccd.

