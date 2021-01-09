Huff leads No. 22 Virginia past Boston College 61-49

BOSTON—Jay Huff matched his career-high with 18 points, adding eight rebounds on Saturday as No. 22 Virginia survived almost nine minutes in the first half without scoring to beat Boston College 61–49.

Asked what he told the team after both teams went the entire span between TV timeouts without scoring, Virginia coach Tony Bennett said with a chuckle, “I said, ‘make some shots.’ ”

After considering adjustments, Bennett said he skipped that idea.

“We’re going to do what we started the game with. You’re going to have to figure it out,’ ” Bennett said, blaming the drought on turnovers and allowing offensive rebounds. “When we cleaned that up, that’s when we got it back on track.”

Sam Hauser scored 17 with 10 boards to help the Cavaliers (6–2, 3–0 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their third straight since a Dec. 26 loss to top-ranked Gonzaga.

DeMarr Langford Jr. scored 14 and CJ Felder had nine points and nine rebounds for BC, which managed a season-low points. The Eagles (2–9, 0–5) have lost eight of their last nine matchups against Virginia, with the one victory coming in January against the No. 18 and defending NCAA champion Cavaliers—BC’s last win over a ranked team.