Ida's impact on Fredericksburg could begin Tuesday, hit hard Wednesday

Hurricane Ida is expected to start influencing the Fredericksburg area’s weather later today.

The day will likely begin with some sunshine, but clouds will quickly overspread the sky during the morning hours. Showers and storms will ramp up during the afternoon and continue through the overnight hours. Temperatures look to top out in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will see the brunt of Ida’s effects on Fredericksburg, with gusty winds and heavy rain expected. There is potential for several inches of rain along and west of Interstate 95 by sunset Wednesday. Along with the likelihood of flash flooding, there will also be a real possibility of tornadoes as the center of Ida’s remnants passes west of the region.

Fredericksburg-area residents should thus remain very weather aware this week, keeping more than one source of weather warnings available. (NOAA weather radio is good, as it doesn’t rely on a cell signal and can operate on batteries.)

Tuesday evening and all day Wednesday don’t look pleasant for commuters or anyone else who needs to venture outdoors, so be safe and remember to “turn around, don’t drown” if water is flowing across roadways or is puddled in low spots underneath overpasses.