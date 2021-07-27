If at first, FredNats' Strohschein aims to improve

The demotion also offered Strohschein, 24, a chance to reflect. A 21st-round pick in the 2019 draft, he’d heaped loads of pressure upon himself entering his second professional season. Somewhere between setting statistical benchmarks and goal dates for promotion, he’d lost touch with the fundamentals.

“I needed to maybe humble myself and think more: see the ball, hit the ball, and catch the ball over at first base and don’t worry about all that other stuff,” he said.

After spending three weeks in Florida, Strohschein was recalled to the FredNats.

The results of his reset were almost immediate. He homered twice in a 6–3 loss to Delmarva on June 25, the second of which went down as the team’s first-ever inside-the-park homer.

Two weeks later, Strohschein announced his resurgence in grand fashion. He came to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning of a 3–3 game against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

In Florida, he’d worked on simplifying his approach. So when Strohschein saw a fastball on the first pitch, he just swung.

As the ball cleared the left-field wall for a walk-off grand slam, it was clear there’d be no need for a second chance this time around.

“I think going down there helped him out,” FredNats manager Mario Lisson said. “When he came back up, he was a little more relaxed. Was able to put a couple good [at-bats] together right when he came back and that helped him stay confident. He’s been great for us.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.