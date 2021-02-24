Indonesia presses regional effort to resolve Myanmar crisis

After the coup, the group, called the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw, the name of the combined houses of Parliament, announced it was convening the body in an online session and appealed to the U.N. and foreign countries to treat it as Myanmar’s legitimate government.

It has received increasing support from Myanmar’s protest movement, but little if any foreign endorsement. Indonesia said the group has a role to play that could open an avenue for negotiations between Myanmar’s ruling junta and its opponents.

Marsudi described her communications with the committee as “intensive.”

Indonesia and fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are seeking to promote some concessions by Myanmar’s military that could ease tensions before there is more violence. The regional grouping, to which Thailand and Myanmar also belong, believes dialogue with the generals is a more effective method of achieving concessions than more confrontational methods, such as sanctions, often advocated by Western nations.