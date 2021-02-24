International briefs

Nations friendly to Israel find a vaccine reservoir
JERUSALEM—When it comes to obtaining hard-to-get coronavirus vaccines, Israel’s friends are discovering the road appears to run through Jerusalem.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday acknowledged sharing coronavirus vaccines with a number of friendly countries that have given favors to Israel in the past. Although he did not identify the countries, a list obtained by an Israeli TV station suggested that a number of them have supported Israel’s claim to the contested city of Jerusalem as its capital.
The comments came at a time when Israel faces international criticism for not doing more to share its vast stockpile of vaccines with the Palestinians. They also illustrated how at a time of global shortages, the vaccine has become a diplomatic asset that can be used for diplomatic gain.
Netanyahu has overseen one of the world’s most successful vaccination campaigns, securing millions of doses from drug makers Pfizer and Moderna. Speaking at a news conference, he said Israel has already vaccinated over 5 million people with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and could complete the task of innoculating its 6.2 million adults within weeks.
Iraq’s Christians count on boost from pope’s visit
Iraq’s Christian communities, persecuted and scattered by the Islamic State onslaught of 2014, further shrinking the country’s already dwindling Christian population, hope a historic visit by Pope Francis planned in March will get them a boost.
Francis’ visit, his first foreign trip since the coronavirus pandemic and the first ever by a pope to Iraq, is a sign that “You’re not alone,” said Monsignor Segundo Tejado Muñoz, the undersecretary of the Vatican’s development office.
The Vatican and the pope have frequently insisted on the need to preserve Iraq’s ancient Christian communities and create the security, economic and social conditions for those who have left to return.
China spacecraft carrying rover enters mars orbit BEIJING—China says its Tianwen-1 spacecraft has entered a temporary parking orbit around Mars in anticipation of landing a rover on the red planet in the coming months.
The China National Space Administration said the spacecraft executed a maneuver to adjust its orbit early Wednesday morning Beijing time and will remain in the new orbit for about the next three months before attempting to land. During that time, it will be mapping the surface of Mars and using its cameras and other sensors to collect further data, particularly about its prospective landing site.
That follows the landing of the U.S. Perseverance rover last Thursday near an ancient river delta in Jezero Crater to search for signs of ancient microscopic life.
—The Associated Press