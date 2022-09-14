International briefs

REFUSING TO TALK to TIGRAY REGION, ETHIOPIA opts for AIRSTRIKES

NAIROBI, Kenya—Two airstrikes hit the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region Wednesday morning, killing 10 people, many of them first responders, the director of the city’s flagship Ayder Referral Hospital said, as Ethiopia’s government gave no sign of taking up the Tigray forces’ offer to stop fighting and pursue talks.

The target in Mekele “was a residential neighborhood,” Kibrom Gebreselassie told The Associated Press. The first airstrike wounded two people but the second was deadly, with rescuers among those killed, Kibrom said.

In a weekend statement to mark the beginning of Ethiopia’s new year, the Tigray leadership said they were ready to participate in an “immediate” cessation of hostilities leading to a comprehensive ceasefire. But Ethiopia’s federal government is yet to publicly respond amid reports of more talks between the two sides in Djibouti.

POPULIST leader CLAIMS VICTORY IN SWEDISH VOTE

COPHENHAGEN, Denmark—The leader of a nationalist populist party declared victory for a right-wing bloc in Sweden’s weekend election, vowing on Wednesday that it is “time to put Sweden first.”

Jimmie Akesson, leader of the Sweden Democrats, said his party would be “a constructive and driving force in this work” of rebuilding safety in Sweden.

With almost all votes counted, a right-wing bloc of four parties appeared to have won a thin majority in Sweden’s parliament.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said the “the preliminary result is clear enough to draw a conclusion” that her center-left forces had lost power.

ANOTHER CHINESE CITY STRUGGLING WITH LOCKDOWN

BEIJING—Residents of a city in China’s far west Xinjiang region say they are experiencing hunger, forced quarantines and dwindling supplies of medicine and daily necessities after more than 40 days in a virus lockdown.

Hundreds of posts from Ghulja riveted users of Chinese social media last week, with residents sharing videos of empty fridges, feverish children, and people screaming from their windows.

The dire conditions and food shortages are reminiscent of a harsh lockdown in Shanghai this spring, when thousands of residents posted online, complaining they were delivered rotting vegetables or denied critical medical care.

But unlike in Shanghai, a glittering, cosmopolitan metropolis of 20 million people and home to many foreigners, the harsh lockdowns in smaller cities such as Ghulja have received less attention.

using toy gun, women gets cash from bankBEIRUT—A woman accompanied by activists and brandishing what she said was a toy pistol broke into a Beirut bank branch on Wednesday, taking $13,000 from her trapped savings.

Sali Hafez told the local Al-Jadeed TV that she needed the money to fund her sister’s cancer treatment. She said she had repeatedly visited the bank to ask for her money and was told she could only receive $200 a month in Lebanese pounds. Hafez said the toy belonged to her nephew.

Lebanon’s cash-strapped banks have imposed strict limits on withdrawals of foreign currency since 2019, tying up the savings of millions of people.