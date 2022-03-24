International briefs

PRINCE WILLIAM CAREFUL WITH WORDS IN TALK ON SLAVERY

LONDON—Prince William has expressed his “profound sorrow” for slavery during a visit to Jamaica, though he stopped short of offering the apology demanded by protesters who are also seeking reparations for Britain’s role in the slave trade.

William, second in line to the throne, made the comments while addressing a dinner in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital. He echoed the words of his father, the Prince of Wales, who described the slave trade as an “appalling atrocity” during a visit to Barbados last year, when that Caribbean nation severed its ties to the British crown and became a republic.

“I want to express my profound sorrow,’’ William said. “Slavery was abhorrent, and it should never have happened.’’

The prince and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are on a weeklong trip to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas designed to strengthen Britain’s ties with Commonwealth nations as Queen Elizabeth II marks 70 years on the throne. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said earlier Wednesday that his country intends to sever its ties to the monarchy and become fully independent.

The queen, William’s grandmother, remains the head of state for Jamaica and 13 other countries that were once British colonies.

FAMILY BELIEVED TO HAVE JUMPED FROM BUILDING

MONTREUX, Switzerland—Swiss police say three adults and a child have died and a teenager was seriously injured after falling from a seven-story residential building Thursday in the lakeside town of Montreux.

Police said the victims were all French citizens and members of the same family. Officers had tried to execute a warrant in connection with the home-schooling of a child shortly before the incident, police said.

A regional police spokesperson, Alexandre Bisenz, told The Associated Press that he couldn’t immediately confirm Swiss media reports that the five had jumped from a building.

In a statement, police said two officers had knocked on the door of an apartment early Thursday morning and identified themselves. The bodies were then found at about 7 a.m. outside the building near the city’s famed Casino Barriere.

CHINESE MINISTER MEETS TALIBAN

KABUL, Afghanistan—China’s foreign minister made a surprise visit Thursday in Afghanistan’s capital, meeting with the country’s new Taliban rulers—even as the international community fumes over the former insurgents’ broken promise to reopen schools to girls beyond the sixth grade.

According to the official Bakhtar News Agency, Wang Yi was to meet with Taliban leaders “to discuss various issues, including the extension of political relations, economic, and transit cooperation.”

Beijing has avoided criticizing the Taliban despite its repressive rules directed particularly at women, who are denied the right to work and full access to education.

NORTH KOREA LAUNCHES LATEST I.C.B.M. INTO SEA

SEOUL, South Korea—North Korea test-fired possibly its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile toward the sea Thursday, according to its neighbors, raising the ante in a pressure campaign aimed at forcing the United States and other rivals to accept it as a nuclear power and remove crippling sanctions.

The launch, which extended North Korea’s barrage of weapons tests this year, came after the U.S. and South Korean militaries said the country was preparing a flight of a new large ICBM first unveiled in October 2020.

South Korea’s military responded with live-fire drills of its own missiles launched from land, a fighter jet and a ship, underscoring a revival of tensions as nuclear negotiations remain frozen.

