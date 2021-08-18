International briefs

The fire started Monday evening 24 miles inland from the coastal resort of Saint-Tropez. Whipped up by powerful seasonal winds coming off the Mediterranean Sea, the fire had burned 7,300 acres of forest by Wednesday morning, local officials said.

The wildfire has forced more than 7,000 people to flee homes, campgrounds and hotels, sending them to sleep in temporary shelters, according to the prefecture.

RIGHTS GROUP: THOUSANDS KILLED SINCE MILITARY SEIZED MYANMAR

BANGKOK—More than 1,000 people have been killed by security forces in Myanmar since the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi about six months ago, a human rights group said Wednesday.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors protest-related arrests and deaths in Myanmar, said it confirmed two more deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,001.

There has been a groundswell of protests against the military-led government since Suu Kyi’s ouster. Casualties are also rising among the military and police as armed resistance grows in both urban and rural areas.

Teik Naing, secretary–general of the AAPP, said most of the people killed were anti-military activists and more than 40 were shot in the head.

—The Associated Press