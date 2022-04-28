International briefs

ISRAELI LEADER gets threats as FRACTURES APPEAR IN COALITION

JERUSALEM—Israeli police said Thursday the family of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has received a death threat and bullet in the mail for the second time this week.

Israeli media say the target of the threats was Bennett’s 17-year-old son.

In a nationwide speech marking Israel’s Holocaust memorial day, Bennett lamented the deep polarization in Israeli society as he warned his citizens against letting internal divisions tear society apart.

Bennett leads a narrow coalition that recently lost its parliamentary majority. His government is made up of eight parties that have little in common beyond their shared animosity to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Netanyahu, now the opposition leader, has worked hard to deepen divisions within the coalition.

PRINCE ANDREW LOSES ANOTHER BRITISH HONOR

LONDON—Prince Andrew has lost another ceremonial honor as groups throughout Britain cut ties to the royal disgraced by allegations of sexual misconduct.

The council in the northern city of York on Wednesday night voted unanimously to withdraw the prince’s “freedom of the city.’’ The honor was awarded to Andrew in 1987 after Queen Elizabeth II made him the Duke of York.

Andrew is the first person to be stripped of the status, a purely ceremonial honor that dates back to medieval times when “freemen” enjoyed special privileges.

Andrew was stripped of his honorary military roles in January amid the furor surrounding a lawsuit alleging he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and fears that the scandal would taint the House of Windsor.

Andrew later settled the lawsuit, agreed to pay his accuser a sum British media has suggested could be as much as 12 million pounds ($15 million). He denies the allegations.

FIJI JUDGE TO RULE ON WHO actually OWNS SUPERYACHT

WELLINGTON, New Zealand—A judge in Fiji is due to rule Tuesday on whether U.S. authorities can seize the luxurious superyacht Amadea—worth some $325 million which has been stopped from leaving the South Pacific nation because of its links to Russia.

But a vital question remains over which oligarch really owns the Amadea. Only one of the two possible candidates faces sanctions.

The U.S. claims the real owner Suleiman Kerimov, an economist and former Russian politician, who was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2018 for alleged money laundering.

Defense lawyers claims Eduard Khudainatov is the real owner.

He is the former chairman and chief executive of Rosneft, the state-controlled Russian oil and gas company. Crucially, Khudainatov currently does not appear to face any sanctions, unlike many oligarchs and people with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

TAIWAN STRUGGLES WITH its LARGEST VIRUS OUTBREAK

TAIPEI, Taiwan—Taiwan, which had been living mostly free of COVID-19, is now facing its worst outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic with over 11,000 new cases reported Thursday.

Cases have been on the upswing since late March. In April, the island’s central authorities announced that they would no longer maintain a “zero-COVID” policy like the Chinese government’s in which they would centrally quarantine positive cases.

Instead, the government is asking people to quarantine at home if they test positive, unless they show moderate to severe symptoms.

Most of Taiwan’s 858 COVID-19 deaths came from summer 2021. Until this month, it had been the island’s one major outbreak in the pandemic.

