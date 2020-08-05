U.K. judge: Meghan
friends can stay secret in case
LONDON—A British judge ruled Wednesday that the Duchess of Sussex can keep the names of five close friends secret while she brings a privacy invasion lawsuit against a British newspaper—but he chided both sides in the case for playing out their battle in the media as well as the courtroom.
High Court judge Mark Warby agreed, “for the time being at least,” to grant Meghan’s request to protect the anonymity of friends who defended her in the pages of a U.S. magazine in order to spare them a “frenzy of publicity” before the case comes to a full trial.
The former Meghan Markle is suing the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline website over five articles that published portions of a letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, after her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.
Another cruise ship in Norway stalled by virus
COPENHAGEN, Denmark—A cruise ship carrying more than 200 people docked in a Norwegian harbor Wednesday and ordered to keep everyone on board after a passenger from a previous trip tested positive for the coronavirus upon returning home to Denmark.
Bodoe Mayor Ida Pinneroed told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that the SeaDream 1’s 85 crew members would all be tested for the virus and that authorities were in contact with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health on whether the 123 passengers should be as well.
Meanwhile, the number of people on the MS Roald Amundsen, another Norwegian cruise ship, who have tested positive for the virus has reached 44, the Institute reported late Tuesday. All nine infected passengers on the MS Roald Amundsen were registered as Norway residents.
