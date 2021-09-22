International briefs

U.N. SETS HIGHER, TOUGHER BAR FOR AIR QUALITY
GENEVA—The harmful health effects of air pollution kick in at lower levels than previously thought, the World Health Organization said Wednesday as it set a new standard for policymakers and the public in the first update of its air quality guidelines in 15 years.
The U.N. health agency released its revised guidance as climate change is a leading topic at the U.N. General Assembly in New York. Chinese President Xi Jinping announced Tuesday that China will no longer fund power plants fired by coal, which generates several of the pollutants covered by the guidelines.
Since the last update of the WHO recommendations, better monitoring and science have cleared up the global picture about the effects of six major air pollutants on human health. According to the agency, 90 PERCENT of the world’s people already live in areas with at least one particularly harmful type of pollutant.
The guidelines, which are not legally binding and intended as a reference for policymakers, advocacy groups and academics, change the advised concentrations of six pollutants known to have impacts on health: two types of particulate matter known as PM 2.5 and PM 10, as well as ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide and carbon monoxide.
MORE FORMER IMMIGRANTS SEEK SEATs IN GERMAN PARLIAMENT
BERLIN—Hundreds of candidates with immigrant roots are seeking a seat in Germany’s lower house of parliament, or Bundestag. While the number in office still doesn’t reflect their overall percentage of the population, the country’s growing ethnic diversity is increasingly visible in politics.
There are about 21.3 million people with migrant backgrounds in Germany, or about 26 percent of the population of 83 million.
The current parliament has 8.2 percent, or 58 of 709 lawmakers with immigrant roots. Of the 6,227 candidates running for parliament, 537 have immigrant roots.
“A lot has changed in Germany in the last few decades. The population has become much more diverse,” says Julius Lagodny, a Cornell University political scientist who has researched migration and political representation in Germany. “Young immigrants are not only striving for political offices across almost all parties in Germany, they are demanding them. There’s a whole new sense of assertiveness now.”
INDIAN COURT ALLOWS WOMEN TO APPLY FOR MILITARY ACADEMY
NEW DELHI—India’s Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that women will be able to take the entrance examination for the national defense academy in November for the first time, opening the way for them to become full-time officers.
The court turned down a government request that it be given until May to prepare curricula, infrastructure, fitness training and accommodations for women.
The court had earlier rejected a government plea that women were not suitable for commanding posts in the army because male troops were still not prepared to accept female officers.
Training at the academy will allow women to enter long-term careers in the army, navy or air force. Previously, female officers could serve only up to 10–14 years.
