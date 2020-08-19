International briefs

EU backs Belarus rallies, rejects VOTING results
BRUSSELS—European Union leaders on Wednesday said they stand beside the people protesting for democratic rights in Belarus, rejecting election results that swept the country’s leader of 26 years back into power and warned they are preparing a long list of Belarusians who face sanctions over vote fraud and a brutal crackdown on protesters.
The message of support came as the leading opposition candidate urged the Europeans to support “the awakening of Belarus,” and as authorities there began again detaining protesters, who took to the streets of Minsk for an 11th day to demand that President Alexander Lukashenko resign. Lukashenko accused the EU of “fomenting unrest.”
Belarus isn’t a member of the EU, but EU Council President Charles Michel said the bloc will impose sanctions on Belarusians linked to voter fraud and violence and will allocate 53 million euros ($63 million) to support the Belarusian people.
Mali coup leaders ARE condemned for THEIR actions
MAKO, Mali—The junta that forced Mali’s president to resign urged people to go back to business as usual on Wednesday, seeking to normalize their coup amid global condemnation from leaders who feared the power grab would only further mire West Africa’s fight against growing Islamic extremism.
Both African Union and France suspended Mali from the bloc and demanded the release of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and other government officials. The United Nations, which is spending $1.2 billion a year on its peacekeeping mission in Mali, also strongly condemned the coup.
The coup was an enormous blow for West Africa, where military power grabs were increasingly becoming a thing of the past before Keita’s ouster this week.
Germany moves ROAD ASSAILANT to psychiatric jailBERLIN—German authorities on Wednesday ordered a 30-year-old man accused of deliberately driving his car into other vehicles along a major Berlin highway and injuring six people moved to a psychiatric jail, as investigators continue to probe the man’s motives.
Officials said the Iraq-born man appeared to have carried out a deliberate attack late Tuesday motivated by Islamist ideology, but noted that he had been suffering from psychological problems.
The suspect driving a black Opel Astra allegedly struck three motorcycles at different locations on the Bundesautobahn 100, Berlin prosecutors and police said in a joint statement. He then stopped on the highway and put an old ammunition box on the roof of his car, claiming it had explosives inside, the statement said.
—The Associated Press
