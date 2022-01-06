International briefs

SECURITY FORCES open deadly fire in SUDAN PROTEST
CAIRO—Sudanese security forces fired tear gas and live ammunition Thursday, killing at least three people as thousands once again took to the streets in the capital of Khartoum and other cities to protest the October military coup.
In Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, two protesters were killed, while in the Sudanese capital’s district of Bahri one demonstrator was shot and killed, according to activist Nazim Sirag and the Sudan Doctors Committee.
The spasm of violence is the latest since the Oct. 25 military takeover that has scuttled hopes of a peaceful transition to democracy in Sudan. Thursday’s fatalities bring to at least 60 the number of people killed since the coup, and hundreds have been wounded in clashes with security forces trying to thwart protests, according to the Sudan Doctors Committee, which tracks the casualty tolls.
‘SUBHUMAN’ talk BRINGS SCORN TO ISRAELI OFFICIAL
TEL AVIV, Israel—An Israeli deputy minister was under fire Thursday for calling residents of an unauthorized West Bank settlement outpost “subhuman,” sparking an outcry that underscored the fragility of Israel’s ideologically diverse coalition.
Yair Golan, a former deputy military chief and a member of the dovish Meretz party, has previously prompted a backlash for comments appearing to liken the atmosphere in Israel to that of Nazi-era Germany.
“These are not people, these are subhumans. Despicable people and the corruption of the Jewish people. They must not be given any backing,” Golan told the Knesset Channel. “This radical nationalist rampage will bring a catastrophe upon us.”
Golan, who serves as deputy economy minister, was referring to Jewish settlers from an illegal outpost in the West Bank, which was evacuated as part of Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from the Gaza Strip but where settlers have repeatedly rebuilt structures
CAMBODIAN LEADER
VISIT TO MYANMAR HAILED, PANNED
BANGKOK—Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen begins a visit to strife-torn Myanmar on Friday that he hopes will invigorate efforts by Southeast Asian nations to start a peace process.
Critics and Myanmar’s opposition say Hun Sen’s visit will add legitimacy to a military that is a international pariah with a history of bloodshed, including a brutal campaign against the Rohingya Muslim minority.
Hun Sen, whose country holds the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, plans to meet with Myanmar’s leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, in an effort to promote a five-point plan endorsed by the group last year and bring about a cease-fire.
He will not be allowed to meet with opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been detained with other opposition officials.
CHINA OPTIMISTIC On EXPANDING SPACE MISSIONS
BEIJING—China has recommitted itself to completing its orbiting space station by the end of the year and says it is planning more than 40 launches for 2022, putting it roughly level with the United States.
Launches would include those of two Shenzhou crewed missions, two Tianzhou cargo spacecraft and the station’s additional two modules, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday, citing a recent announcement by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation known as CASC.
The launch schedule shows how China’s traditionally cautious program is increasing the cadence of its missions as it seeks to take a leading role in space exploration.
