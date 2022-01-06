International briefs

Yair Golan, a former deputy military chief and a member of the dovish Meretz party, has previously prompted a backlash for comments appearing to liken the atmosphere in Israel to that of Nazi-era Germany.

“These are not people, these are subhumans. Despicable people and the corruption of the Jewish people. They must not be given any backing,” Golan told the Knesset Channel. “This radical nationalist rampage will bring a catastrophe upon us.”

Golan, who serves as deputy economy minister, was referring to Jewish settlers from an illegal outpost in the West Bank, which was evacuated as part of Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from the Gaza Strip but where settlers have repeatedly rebuilt structures

CAMBODIAN LEADER

VISIT TO MYANMAR HAILED, PANNED

BANGKOK—Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen begins a visit to strife-torn Myanmar on Friday that he hopes will invigorate efforts by Southeast Asian nations to start a peace process.

Critics and Myanmar’s opposition say Hun Sen’s visit will add legitimacy to a military that is a international pariah with a history of bloodshed, including a brutal campaign against the Rohingya Muslim minority.