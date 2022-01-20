International briefs

YOUNGEST WOMAN TO FLY AROUND the world SOLO GLAD TO BE HOME
BRUSSELS—Home! And no longer alone.
The 19-year-old Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, touching her small airplane down in western Belgium on Thursday—155 days after she departed.
She made it count for herself, her family and dedicated it to all young women trying to succeed in male-dominated sectors like aviation, and the exact sciences that drive the industry.
“Go for it. It takes a lot of time, patience, a lot of work, but it is incredible,” she said after an adventure that gave her as many thrills as scares—from the frozen tundra in Siberia to typhoons in the Philippines and the stark beauty of the Arabian desert.
She’s now in the Guinness World Records book after setting the mark that had been held by 30-year-old American aviator Shaesta Waiz since 2017.
The overall record will remain out of Rutherford’s grasp, since Briton Travis Ludlow set that benchmark last year as an 18-year-old.
STAMPEDED KILLS DOZENS IN LIBERIA
MONROVIA, Liberia—At least 29 people in Liberia, including 11 children and a pregnant woman, have died in a stampede of worshippers at a Christian ceremony in a densely populated area of the capital, Monrovia, officials said Thursday.
The stampede erupted when a gang of thugs armed with knives attacked some of the hundreds attending the ceremony at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, police spokesman Moses Carter told The Associated Press.
Street gangs have become an increasing problem in Monrovia and other Liberian cities in recent years, according to residents.
U.N.: FOOD AID IN ETHIOPIA’S TIGRAY REACHES NEW LOW
NAIROBI, Kenya—The United Nations says food distribution in Ethiopia’s blockaded Tigray region has reached its “all-time lowest” while more than 50,000 children are thought to be severely malnourished, the latest sign of growing crisis amid efforts to end the country’s 14-month war.
Thursday’s update by the U.N. humanitarian agency says food aid stocks and fuel are “almost entirely exhausted” in the region of some 6 million people, where a government blockade was imposed in late June 2021 to keep supplies from reaching Tigray forces battling Ethiopian and allied troops.
Conditions under the blockade have become so dire that the International Committee of the Red Cross in a statement this week said some doctors in Tigray are now using salt to clean wounds, handing out expired medications and reusing single-use items such as chest drains and gloves.
BURqA BURNING LEADS TO ARRESTS BY TALIBAN
KABUL, Afghanistan—The Taliban stormed an apartment in Kabul, smashing the door in and arresting a woman rights activist and her three sisters, an eyewitness said Thursday. A Taliban statement appeared to blame the incident on a recent women’s protest, saying insulting Afghan values will no longer be tolerated.
The activist, Tamana Zaryabi Paryani, was among about 25 women who took part in an anti-Taliban protest on Sunday against the compulsory Islamic headscarf, or hijab, for women. A person from the neighborhood who witnessed the arrest said about 10 armed men, claiming to be from the Taliban intelligence department, carried out the raid on Wednesday night.
During Sunday’s protest, a white burqa, the all-encompassing traditional head-to-toe female garment that only leaves a mesh opening for the eyes, was burned. The act apparently triggered the arrest.
CHURCH ABUSE report BLAMES RETIRED POPE
BERLIN—A long-awaited report on sexual abuse in Germany’s Munich diocese on Thursday faulted retired Pope Benedict XVI’s handling of four cases when he was archbishop in the 1970s and 1980s. The law firm that drew up the report said Benedict strongly denies any wrongdoing.
The findings from the law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl were sure to reignite criticism of Benedict’s record more than a decade after the first, and until Thursday only, known case involving him was made public.
The current archbishop—Cardinal Reinhard Marx, a prominent reformist ally of Pope Francis—was faulted in two cases. Marx’s predecessors include the former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who served in Munich from 1977 to 1982 before becoming head of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and later being elected pope.
“In a total of four cases, we came to the conclusion that the then-archbishop, Cardinal Ratzinger, can be accused of misconduct,” said report’s author Martin Pusch.
—The Associated Press