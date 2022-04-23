International briefs

JAPAN LAUNCHES SEARCH FOR MISSING TOUR BOAT

TOKYO—A tour boat with 26 people aboard was missing in the frigid waters of northern Japan on Saturday, hours after sending a distress call that it was sinking, the coast guard said.

Four people have been found after more than 10 hours of intense search involving six patrol boats, five aircraft and divers. The coast guard did not confirm whether they were rescued alive.

The 19-ton Kazu 1 made an emergency call in early afternoon, saying the ship’s bow had flooded and it was beginning to sink and tilt while traveling off the western coast of Shiretoko Peninsula in the northern island of Hokkaido, the coast guard said.

The tour boat has since lost contact, according to the coast guard. It said the boat was carrying 24 passengers, including two children, and two crew.

Average April sea temperatures in Shiretoko National Park are just above freezing.

ISRAEL CLOSES CROSSING TO GAZA WORKERS AFTER LATEST ATTACK

JERUSALEM—Israel said Saturday that it would close its border crossing to thousands of Gaza workers after a series of rockets were fired from the territory ruled by the militant Hamas group in recent days.

The Palestinians denounced the move as “collective punishment” of the impoverished territory’s 2 million residents, who have lived under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces nearly 15 years ago.

The rocket fire came amid near-daily clashes at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site over the past week, with Palestinians hurling stones and fireworks and Israeli police entering the compound and firing rubber-coated bullets and stun grenades.

The violence in Jerusalem, and a string of deadly attacks inside Israel and raids across the occupied West Bank, have raised fears of another war between Israel and Hamas like the one that broke out under similar circumstances last year.

SECOND BLAST LEAVES 10 POLISH MINERS MISSING

WARSAW, Poland—A powerful underground tremor and methane gas discharge hit a second coal mine Saturday in southern Poland, forcing dozens of workers to flee the mine and leaving authorities unable to contact 10 other miners still missing, officials said.

The accident at 3:40 a.m. Saturday at the Borynia-Zofiowka mine occurred 2,950 feet underground. It was the second colliery accident in just four days in the coal mining region around the town of Jastrzebie–Zdroj, near the Czech border.

Repeated methane blasts since Wednesday at the nearby Pniowek mine have killed five miners, left seven miners and rescue workers missing and injured dozens of others. The search for those missing at Pniowek was suspended Friday after new blasts late Thursday injured seven rescue workers, some seriously.

Rio’s Carnival parade returns

RIO DE JANEIRO—Colorful floats and flamboyant dancers are delighting tens of thousands jammed into Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Sambadrome, putting on a delayed Carnival celebration after the pandemic halted the dazzling displays.

Rio’s Sambadrome has been home to the parade since the 1980s, and is a symbol of Brazil’s Carnival festivities. During the pandemic, it was a shelter for 400 homeless people and also served as a vaccination station.

Brazil’s first cases came in mid-March 2020, just after that year’s Carnival festivities ended, and the 2021 edition was cancelled due to the rise of the delta variant. Over 663,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Brazil, the second highest of any country in the world.

EXTREMISTS state claim for blast blast in somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia—A bomb blast by Somalia’s Islamic extremist rebels hit a popular seaside restaurant in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, killing at least six people, ambulance service officials say.

The explosion was detonated by a suicide bomber who had been denied access inside the restaurant where the Somali Police Commissioner and several lawmakers were having dinner, Somali Police Spokesman Maj. Abdifatah Aden Hassan announced at a press conference Saturday.

Somalia’s al-Shabab Islamic extremist group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

—The Associated Press