International briefs

Three dead after train derails in Scotland
LONDON—Three people were killed and six others injured Wednesday when a passenger train derailed in northeast Scotland after heavy rain and flooding hit the area.
The train driver was believed to be among the dead, British Transport Police said. The Rail, Maritime and Transport union said that the train conductor was also believed killed. Formal identification has yet to take place. Six people were hospitalized, but their injuries are not considered serious.
Images from the scene show that several cars of the four-carriage train had left the tracks and one had tumbled down an embankment. Smoke was seen billowing from the wreck. Air ambulances and coast guard helicopters came and went as the rescue operation unfolded.
It was not clear how many people were on the train, an early morning service from Aberdeen to Glasgow.
Turkish ship starts energy search; Greece issues warnings
ANKARA, Turkey—A Turkish research vessel has begun surveying for energy resources in contested areas of the eastern Mediterranean, Turkey’s energy minister said Wednesday, amid escalating tensions between NATO allies and regional rivals Greece and Turkey over offshore oil and gas exploration rights.
The Oruc Reis was conducting seismic research in an area Greece says is over its continental shelf; Athens has demanded its withdrawal. Both countries have warships shadowing the vessel.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece had deployed naval vessels to the area and placed its military on alert in response to the Turkish deployment of its own fleet.
Thousands in Belarus decry vote as rigged
MINSK, Belarus—Thousands of protesters rallied in Belarus’ capital and other cities for a fourth straight night Wednesday, decrying an election they say was rigged to extend the 26-year rule of President Alexander Lukashenko and a subsequent crackdown on demonstrations.
In several parts of Minsk, groups of hundreds of people formed human chains to protest President Alexander Lukashenko’s reelection and the ruthless response to peaceful protests. Motorists blared horns in support and, in some sections of the city, slowed to a crawl to block police vehicles.
Protesters are contesting the official count showing Lukashenko winning a sixth term with 80 percent of Sunday’s vote and the main opposition challenger, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, with 10 percent. Crowds have taken to the streets every night since to demand a recount.
Pompeo urges nations to grasp freedoms
PRAGUE—U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday called upon the young democracies of central and Eastern Europe to embrace their hard-won freedoms as they face threats from Russia, China and others while seeing backsliding closer to home.
Stepping up the Trump administration’s campaign to counter growing Russian and Chinese influence abroad, America’s top diplomat said the rise in authoritarianism was not just an abstract trend in far-away capitals such as Moscow and Beijing.
