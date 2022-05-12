International briefs

travelers SURVIVE CRASH, FIRE OF CHINESE JETLINER

BEIJING—A Chinese passenger jet veered off the runway during takeoff and caught fire on Thursday, sending black smoke billowing into the air and injuring more than 30 people.

The Tibet Airlines flight with 122 people on board was departing from the southwestern city of Chongqing for a flight to Nyingchi in China’s Tibet region.

Videos shared by state media showed the left side of the aircraft on fire as people who appeared to be passengers headed away from the scene. Other footage showed fire trucks dousing the plane.

The Airbus A319–115 jet had 113 passengers and nine flight crew on board, all of whom were evacuated.

During the evacuation, 36 people were injured with sprains or scrapes, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

RIGHTS GROUP: ISRAEL OKs

OVER 4,000 new HOMES IN WEST BANK

JERUSALEM—Israel advanced plans for the construction of more than 4,000 settler homes in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, a rights group said, a day after the military demolished homes in an area where hundreds of Palestinians face the threat of expulsion.

It was a jolting illustration of Israel’s policies in the territory it has occupied for nearly 55 years. Critics, including three major human rights groups, say those policies amount to apartheid, a charge Israel rejects as an attack on its very legitimacy.

Hagit Ofran, an expert at the anti-settlement watchdog group Peace Now, told The Associated Press that a military planning body approved 4,427 housing units at a meeting on Thursday that she attended.

Spokespeople for the Israeli government and the military body in charge of civilian affairs in the West Bank did not respond to requests for comment.

It’s the biggest advancement of settlement projects since the Biden administration took office. The White House opposes settlement construction and views it as an obstacle to any eventual peace agreement with the Palestinians.

There was no initial comment from the Biden administration on the decision.

Most of the international community considers the settlements illegal and supports a two-state solution to the conflict. But neither the United States nor other world powers have given Israel—the stronger party—any incentive to accede to such an arrangement.

NATIVE CANADIANS EVACUATE after SEVERE FLOODING

EDMONTON, Alberta—All 4,000 people in the Northwest Territories town of Hay River have been ordered to evacuate due to floodwaters that have reached the community’s downtown area.

Chief April Martel of the Kátł’odeeche First Nation on Wednesday ordered her entire community to leave and head south toward the town of Enterprise as parts of western Canada struggle with some of the worst flooding in decades.

Earlier Wednesday, a section of ice broke away, sending a fresh surge of water toward Hay River and the downtown was covered in a foot or more of water within minutes. Some residents reported being rescued from their homes by boat.

NORTH KOREA TESTS MISSILES, SAYS IT HAS FIRST COVID-19 CASE

SEOUL, South Korea—North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Thursday, South Korea’s military said, in the latest of a series of weapons demonstrations this year that came just hours after it confirmed its first case of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The launches could underscore North Korea’s determination to press ahead with its efforts to expand its arsenal despite the virus outbreak to rally support behind the leader, Kim Jong Un, and keep up pressure on its rivals amid long-dormant nuclear diplomacy.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the three missiles launched from the North’s capital region on Thursday afternoon flew toward the waters off the country’s eastern coast.

It said South Korea’s military has boosted its readiness and surveillance while maintaining close coordination with the United States.

Japan also detected the North Korean launches.

food price hike stirs panic in iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates—Iran abruptly raised prices as much as 300% for a variety of staples such as cooking oil, chicken, eggs and milk on Thursday. Scores of panicked Iranians waited in long lines to snatch up bundles of food and emptied supermarket shelves across the country in the hours before the price hike took effect.

Panicked shoppers raided stores and stuffed basic goods into large plastic bags, according to footage shared widely on social media. Lines in Tehran snaked out of grocery stores late Wednesday. On Thursday, Iran’s currency dropped to a low of 300,000 rial to the dollar.

Internet disruptions were reported across Iran as the government braced for possible unrest, advocacy group NetBlocks.org said. Protests sprung up in the remote and impoverished south, according to videos shared online. The Associated Press could not verify their authenticity but the footage corresponded to reported events.

—The Associated Press