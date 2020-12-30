International briefs

Yemeni officials: Blast at Aden airport kills 22
SANAA, Yemen—An explosion struck the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on Wednesday, shortly after a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed there, security officials said. At least 22 people were killed and 50 were wounded in the blast.
The source of the explosion was not immediately clear and no group claimed responsibility for attacking the airport. No one on the government plane was hurt.
Officials later said another explosion close to a palace in the city where the Cabinet members were transferred following the airport attack.
The Cabinet reshuffle was seen as a major step toward closing a dangerous rift between the government of embattled Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, and southern separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates. The Saudi-backed Yemeni government is at war with Iran-allied Houthi rebels, who control most of northern Yemen as well as the country’s capital, Sanaa.
Landslide in Norway leaves OVER 20 missing
HELSINKI—A landslide smashed into a residential area near the Norwegian capital Wednesday, injuring at least 10 people, leaving 21 unaccounted for and destroying several homes, authorities said. Some 700 people were evacuated amid fears of further landslides.
Norwegian police were alerted at 4 a.m. to the slide in the village of Ask, in the municipality of Gjerdrum, some 12 miles northeast of Oslo.
The landslide cut across a road through Ask, leaving a deep ravine that cars could not pass. Video footage showed dramatic scenes including one house falling into the ravine. Photos showed at least eight homes destroyed.
Police spokesman Roger Pettersen told Norwegian media there were no reports of missing, but officials could not rule out the possibility of people in collapsed buildings. He said some 21 people registered to live in the area are uncounted for.
Convicted U.S. spy Pollard arrives a free man in Israel
JERUSALEM—Jonathan Pollard, who spent 30 years in U.S. prison for spying for Israel, arrived in Israel early Wednesday with his wife, triumphantly kissing the ground as he disembarked from the aircraft in the culmination of a decades-long affair that had long strained relations between the two close allies.
“We are ecstatic to be home at last after 35 years,” Pollard said as he was greeted at Israel’s international airport by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli leader jubilantly presented Pollard and his wife Esther with Israeli ID cards, granting them citizenship.
Pollard, a civilian intelligence analyst for the U.S. Navy, sold military secrets to Israel while working at the Pentagon in the 1980s. He was arrested in 1985 after trying unsuccessfully to gain asylum at the Israeli Embassy in Washington and pleaded guilty. The espionage affair embarrassed Israel and tarnished its relations with the United States for years.
Most of England to greet new year
under strictest virus measures
LONDON—The British government on Wednesday extended its toughest coronavirus restrictions to more than three-quarters of England’s population, saying a fast-spreading new variant of the virus has reached most of the country.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that at midnight the government’s top infection-warning level, Tier 4, would be expanded beyond London and the southeast to cover large swaths of central, northern and southwest England, including the major cities of Manchester and Birmingham.
The move will severely curtail New Year’s Eve celebrations in parts of England that are home to 44 million people, or 78 percent of the population. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government “intensively” considered imposing a nationwide lockdown but had decided against one for now.
—The Associated Press