International briefs

The launch begins the first of 11 missions needed to complete, supply and crew the station by the end of next year.

RUSSIA STEPS up EFFORT TO BAN NAVALNY NETWORKMOSCOW—Leonid Volkov, a top ally of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, said Thursday that offices of Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption are being closed as authorities seek to outlaw it as an extremist group.

It is the latest step in a sweeping crackdown on Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic, and his organizations. The politician is currently in prison, and dozens of his aides and associates have been under arrest, targeted for raids by law enforcement, or facing criminal charges.

HAMAS DISMISSES TALK OF DELAYING may ELECTIONS

JERUSALEM—The Islamic militant group Hamas has rejected the idea of postponing next month’s Palestinian elections. The proposal was suggested by incumbent President Mahmoud Abbas, whose Fatah party is in a dispute with Israel over voting in east Jerusalem.