International briefs

CENTRAL ASIAN NEIGHBORS CLASH ON WATER RIGHTS
MOSCOW—Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan traded blame Thursday for cross-border shelling that left at least four people dead and dozens injured in a conflict over water, the latest outburst of tensions between the two ex-Soviet Central Asian neighbors.
Troops from the two countries exchanged gunfire for most of the day around a water supply facility near the village of Kok–Tash in western Kyrgyzstan on the border with Tajikistan. More than 800 Kyrgyz residents were evacuated from several villages engulfed by the clashes.
Officials from the two countries declared a cease-fire late Thursday and agreed to pull back troops from the area. But an artillery duel broke out again before dawn on Friday, according to the Interfax news agency.
CHINA PUTS MAIN STAGE OF SPACE STATION INTO ORBITBEIJING—China on Thursday launched the main module of its first permanent space station that will host astronauts long term, the latest success for a program that has realized a number of its growing ambitions in recent years.
The Tianhe, or “Heavenly Harmony,” module blasted into space atop a Long March 5B rocket from the Wenchang Launch Center on the southern island province of Hainan, marking another major advance for the country’s space exploration.
The launch begins the first of 11 missions needed to complete, supply and crew the station by the end of next year.
RUSSIA STEPS up EFFORT TO BAN NAVALNY NETWORKMOSCOW—Leonid Volkov, a top ally of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, said Thursday that offices of Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption are being closed as authorities seek to outlaw it as an extremist group.
It is the latest step in a sweeping crackdown on Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic, and his organizations. The politician is currently in prison, and dozens of his aides and associates have been under arrest, targeted for raids by law enforcement, or facing criminal charges.
HAMAS DISMISSES TALK OF DELAYING may ELECTIONS
JERUSALEM—The Islamic militant group Hamas has rejected the idea of postponing next month’s Palestinian elections. The proposal was suggested by incumbent President Mahmoud Abbas, whose Fatah party is in a dispute with Israel over voting in east Jerusalem.
Hamas is expected to perform well in the May 22 parliamentary elections because of divisions within Fatah. Seizing on the sensitive issue of voting in east Jerusalem could offer a pretext for Abbas to call off the first Palestinians elections in 15 years.
Royals mark 10th anniversary with new photographsLONDON—The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked their 10th wedding anniversary Thursday by releasing photographs and a video offering an image of domestic bliss—a contrast to the tensions that have gripped Britain’s royal family in recent weeks.
Two photographs show Prince William, second-in-line to the throne, and the former Kate Middleton in complementary shades of blue. A video released later showed the family at play, replete with their three smiling children walking near the sea.
William married his former university flatmate on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony televised globally. They have three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3. The traditional gift for a 10th wedding anniversary is tin, a symbol of durability.—The Associated Press