International briefs

ISRAELI TROOPS, PALESTINIANS STAGE FIREFIGHT IN REFUGEE CAMP

JERUSALEM—Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, setting off a gun battle in which two Palestinians were killed and 15 were wounded, as Israel targeted what it said were militant networks after a series of deadly attacks.

The raid came two days after a Palestinian from a village near the Jenin refugee camp shot and killed five people in central Israel, part of a wave of attacks in recent days that have killed 11 people.

The recent wave of violence has brought the conflict with the Palestinians back to the fore at a time when Israel is focused on building alliances with Arab states against Iran. There have been no serious Israeli–Palestinian peace talks in more than a decade, and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is opposed to Palestinian statehood.

PAKISTAN POL SAYS HE WON’T RESIGN FROM HIS POST

ISLAMABAD—Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan remained defiant Thursday, telling the nation he won’t resign even as he faces a no-confidence vote in parliament and the country’s opposition says it has the numbers to push him out.

Besieged by the opposition and abandoned by coalition partners, Khan is battling for his political survival after the opposition called the vote, which is expected to take place on Sunday.

The opposition accuses him of economic mismanagement and claims he is unfit for the role of prime minister.

CRASH SITE SEARCH NEARS FINISH, CHINA ANNOUNCES

BEIJING—Chinese officials said Thursday that the search for wreckage in last week’s crash of a China Eastern Boeing 737–800 is basically done and that more than 49,000 pieces of debris had been found.

Flight MU5735 plunged from 29,000 feet into a mountainside in southern China’s Guangxi region, killing all 132 people on board. The impact created a 65-foot-deep crater. The two “black boxes”—the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder—have been found and sent to Beijing for examination and analysis.

A preliminary investigation report is expected within 30 days of the March 21 crash, the officials said.

ENGLAND HALT FREE VIRUS TESTS

LONDON—The British government is ending the supply of free rapid coronavirus tests to most of the population even though COVID-19 infections remain at record levels, and health officials warn the pandemic could still have nasty surprises in store.

More than 1.7 billion test kits have been handed out over the past year, the government says, under a policy that urged people to test themselves regularly as a way to stamp out new outbreaks.

But on Friday, most people in England will have to buy lateral flow tests from pharmacies or online suppliers.

KHAShOGGI KILLING TRIAL MAY MOVE TO SAUDI ARABIAANKARA, Turkey—The Turkish prosecutor in the case against 26 Saudi nationals charged in the slaying of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi made a surprise request Thursday that their trial in absentia be suspended and the case transferred to Saudi Arabia, raising fears of a possible coverup.

The panel of judges made no ruling on the prosecutor’s request but said a letter would be sent to Turkey’s Justice Ministry seeking its opinion on the possible transfer of the file to Saudi judicial authorities, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. Trial was adjourned until April 7.

—The Associated Press